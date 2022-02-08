One (1) hour and forty-six (46) minutes! That’s how long the wait time was to speak to an EZPass Customer Service Representative this week and it was the fourth time a call was made this week to address a toll error. Each time waiting on hold for more than an hour.
In April of 2021, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) awarded a ten (10) year — $272 million contract to a company called Transcore. At the time, the MDTA released this statement “The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has selected TransCore to design, build, operate, and maintain an advanced customer service center solution that enhances the overall customer experience and provides flexibility for future MDTA operations.” There is nothing in that statement that you just read reflects today’s reality!
Electronic tolling and its rollout in the State of Maryland has been an utter disaster — and Transcore has been an even greater disaster! If you’re like me, checking your EZPass account is not something that is done often. However, it is highly recommended that everyone with an EZPass account do so, especially for those who have automatic billing set up.
The most consistent errors are: double billing (charging the account twice for the same toll) and over billing (charging the account full price ($4) instead of the EZPass rate ($3) or the commuter plan rate ($1.40). Once an error is discovered, you than have to wait on average one (1) hour to speak to someone, and when you finally get through, you get to speak to someone who is just as frustrated as you (because you waited on hold for an hour), who has been dealing with ANGRY customers all day.
If you don’t want to wait on hold for an hour, the alternative is filing a complaint online, if you can do so in two hundred and fifty five (255) characters (a character is a letter and a space). Be prepared to abbreviate every WORD!
In case you’re wondering why ANGRY and WORD were in all caps — that’s two hundred and fifty five (255) characters from ANGRY to WORD — you don’t have to count I already did. My point is — they limit the amount of space you get to try and describe the error – if you don’t want to wait on hold — for an hour.
It’s frustrating and disgraceful. Do better MDTA. Do better Transcore!
