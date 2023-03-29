I was very upset to hear that the toxic water from the Ohio Train Derailment was going to be treated at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant (WTTP). This news came out last Friday, March 24 around 2 p.m.

The plan was to pretreat the toxic water at a private south Baltimore company, Clean Harbors, and they will dump the remains into the sewer down to the Back River WWTP.


