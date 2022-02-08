Throughout my life, I always liked the idea of thinking outside of the box. I have proposed a bill to have video lottery terminals or slot machines at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Although this is not a new idea, I see it as a way of raising state revenues without raising taxes. Like everything in life, it’s about timing. It’s an idea for which the time has come. Think about it. You already a captive audience. How many people have layovers waiting for their next flights or have cancelled or rescheduled flights? They don’t have anything to do but sit around and wait for their next flights. Instead of being bored with nothing to do, why not play the machines? Similar to the hotel tax, this bill would generate funds primarily from out-of-state travelers and should not impact the casinos. I see it as a win-win situation. It produces income and jobs for the state and provides amusement and entertainment for travelers at the same time.
If passed, it would have to come before voters as a referendum on the November General Election Ballot, because it is an expansion of commercial gaming in Maryland. If anyone would like to testify in favor of the bill before the House Ways and Means Committee, please contact my office at 410-841-3332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.