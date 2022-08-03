I had several phone calls, text messages and emails wanting to know if I was doing this column about Elvis this year — the 45th anniversary of his death — this was my reply — OH YES! Let me explain my obsession with Elvis and his life and career.

Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935, the son of Vernon and Gladys Presley. One of many young, extremely poor, country folks, Elvis had a twin brother who passed at birth. Living in extreme poverty Elvis turned to music, using worn out guitars and no money for music lessons. Elvis dearly loved the gospel music scene and walked to the local African American churches to watch and learn their style. The rest is history — he recorded his first song, “My Happiness,” at Sun Records in Memphis in 1953 at the age of 15. In 1957, I was 12 years old, stuck on a country road in the middle of farming country with parents who loved the ’30s and ’40s music. However, I had brothers and a sister who listened and danced to the likes of the artists of rhythm and blues, boogie woogie and rocking country music. This shaking, jumping caught my attention and the early teens of the ’60s woke up! Elvis hit the charts along with Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Dion, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee and many more! There was no going back then!

