Hogan announces budget proposals
Governor Hogan will focus on health care, tax cuts, and education in his over $58 million budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023. This proposal includes $1 billion for school construction, roughly $4 billion in the rainy day fund, $50 million in grants for child care providers, and millions of dollars of tax relief for our senior citizens. This will leave over a billion dollar surplus in the future. For more information, please see visit governor.maryland.gov.
Student Loan Debt Relief
Governor Hogan also announced that over $9 million in tax credits will be allocated to over 9,000 Maryland residents who have incurred student loan debt. Over 40,000 residents have taken advantage of this opportunity since its inception in 2017. Eligible Maryland taxpayers who can apply include residents who have accumulated a minimum of $20,000 in graduate or undergraduate student loan debt and have a minimum of $5,000 in overdue payments. For more information, please visit governor.maryland.gov.
COVID-19 update
Governor Hogan has implemented an executive order broadening staff in hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies to confront the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This executive order includes flexibility and the expansion of licenses for pharmacists, technicians, nurses, and respiratory students in the EMS workforce.
Governor Hogan stated regarding this executive order “We continue to take short-term actions to support our health care workforce as it deals with the Omicron wave and the influx of unvaccinated patients. All of the data continues to show very encouraging trends, with many of our key health metrics consistently and substantially declining. We ask Marylanders to remain vigilant, to keep doing the things that can keep us safe, and to get boosted for maximum protection against these variants.” To read the executive order, please visit governor.maryland.gov.
Maryland holds the record for the most rapid declining COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the country. Hospitalization rates have dropped over 30% since January 11 and we hope they continue to decline. Maryland has also exceeded the 40% vaccination rate of five-to-eleven year-olds. State officials are also collaborating with the White House in order to obtain 800,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits.
Bill sponsorships
I will continue to sponsor and cosponsor several bills this session. SB237 will require public schools to include in their curricula an entire unit of instruction on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. While this bill will not require private schools to participate, it does encourage adding this unit into their academic programs.
