Sine Die is quickly approaching as we have less than two weeks left of the 2023 session. With crossover behind us, we are also coming up on the deadline for the Budget Bill to be passed by both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly, which is April 3rd. Another big issue this week was the announcement of wastewater from East Palestine, Ohio potentially coming to our area to be treated. Please see my
statement on that below.
STATEMENT ON EAST PALESTINE, OHIO WASTEWATER
Last month, the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio released contaminates into the water in that area. The Environmental Protection Agency has made the decision to transport hundreds of thousands of gallons of this contaminated water all over the Country.
On March 28, 2023, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott issued the following statement challenging the EPA’s decision:
“After legal review, the city’s Law Department has determined that the Department of Public Works has the authority to modify discharge permits in an effort to ‘safeguard Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) from interference, pass-through or contamination of treatment by-products.’ As such, I have directed DPW to modify Clean Harbor’s discharge permit to deny their request to discharge processed wastewater from the cleanup of the Norfolk Southern railroad derailment into the city’s wastewater system after processing at a Clean Harbors facility. Clean Harbors has facilities across the country that may be better positioned to dispose of the treated wastewater, and we urge them to explore those alternatives.
“Make no mistake — I stand against any efforts that could comprise the health and safety of our residents, and the environment.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to the East Palestine, Ohio, community as they grapple with the effects of this devastating derailment on their community, but I must remain steadfast in my commitment to protect our residents — at all costs.”
Due to this statement, all District 6 Representatives in the Maryland State Legislature, including myself, and local Baltimore County Leadership, will support any opposition to the Environmental Protection Agency authorizing the treatment and release of this contaminated water without consulting with City, County, and State representatives and/or agencies.
We will share more information with our constituents as it becomes available, however, we strongly encourage anyone who may have any questions to direct them to the Maryland Department of the Environment or the Environmental Protection Agency.
HEARINGS ON MY BILLS IN THE HOUSE OF DELEGATES
Senate Bill 358 has a hearing in the Health and Government Operations Committee in the House of Delegates on Wednesday, March 29th and Senate Bill 907 has a hearing in the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Delegates on Thursday, March 30th. Both bills passed the Senate unanimously and it is my hope that they will make it through the House of Delegates smoothly.
6th DISTRICT PARK AND PLAYGROUND PROJECTS
The Department of Natural Resources has received a grant request for enhancements to several parks in the 6th District.
Merritt Point Park
- Replacing picnic pavilion
- Constructing of additional paths
- Refurbishment of a comfort station and storage building, parking lot, and access road
- New equipment and safety surfacing on existing playgrounds
Cox’s Point Park
- Refurbishment of fishing pier, parking lot, and access road
- Replacement of a picnic pavilion, construction of additional paths
- New equipment and safety surfacing on existing playgrounds
These projects will soon be submitted to the Board of Public Works for approval. If approved, the local government may begin these projects.
UPCOMING SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE
The deadline for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year is quickly approaching. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6. Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2023 for consideration. If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at 410-841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
