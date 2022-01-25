With a new year brings a new session and I am excited to continue representing you in the Maryland State Senate. I remain on the Budget and Tax Committee, and the Public Safety, Transportation and Environment Subcommittee.
Free at-home COVID-19 tests
The United States Postal Service is offering one order of free at-home COVID-19 tests to all households. Each order contains four tests and free shipping will start in late January. For more information, please see https://special.usps.com/testkits.
Governor Hogan
announcements
The Governor released his budget yesterday, and I am happy to report that he has appropriated $1,237,500 to be used in part for spraying to eradicate the midge fly in our district. The appropriation is conditioned on a matching amount to be provided by the county. Hopefully, we will see the funding matched so that we can use these funds to get rid of these flies that plague our businesses and constituents’ enjoyment of outside activities during the spring and summer. If you would like more information on this budget matter, you can visit the Department Budget and Management website, look for the 2023 operating budget and scroll down to page 599/600.
Governor Hogan has announced multiple tax relief packages that will help millions of Marylanders who are struggling to provide for their families and keep their small businesses running.
Governor Hogan has proposed the Retirement Tax Reduction Act which will get rid of 100% of state retirement taxes in our State, which will give $4 billion in relief to our citizens.
The Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act makes the earned income tax credit mentioned in the RELIEF Act of 2021 permanent. The RELIEF Act originally expanded the earned income tax credit to all workers without qualifying children and 45% to all other employees. This bill would give an additional $650 million in tax relief to working families. For more information, please visit governor.maryland.gov.
Governor Hogan has also announced that Maryland’s utility and electric assistance programs will see a substantial increase in enhanced benefits for this winter season. These benefits include the minimum benefit rising from $300 to $500 through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program. Recipients utilizing the Electric Universal Assistance Program will see their benefits double from $150 to $300. If you are interested in applying for energy assistance please see dhs.maryland.gov or contact the Department of Human Services at 1-800-332-6347.
Governor Hogan has also announced that Maryland will give $50 million in grants to assist childcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland State Department of Education has also disbursed $285 million in federal funding. Grant funds can be utilized for personal protective equipment, mental health support for children and employees, and other expenses. For more information, please see governor.maryland.gov.
Tax filing extension deadline
Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced a three-month extension to file State taxes this year. Maryland taxpayers have until July 15, 2022 to file individual taxes and to submit final payments from 2021. For more information, please see marylandtaxes.gov.
Bill sponsorships
This session, I will be sponsoring and cosponsoring many bills. The Maryland Veterans Trust Fund – CAM for Veterans Grant Program will require the Maryland Veterans Trust to provide grants to the Program. This will provide more opportunities to our veterans to receive the proper mental health care they deserve.
The Sales and Use Tax – Diapers – Exemption will exclude consumers who buy diapers from paying sales tax. This will be a significant relief to parents and guardians of small children.
The Baltimore County – Property Tax – Credit for Homeowners Who Have Suffered a Hardship will provide a tax credit for Baltimore County Homeowners. This will bring relief to our many residents who need financial relief during this time.
Scholarships
My office is now accepting applications for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6. Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022 for consideration. If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
