Gov. Hogan's State of the State address
On Feb. 2, Gov. Larry Hogan issued his State of the State address. He announced that on Feb. 3, the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end, but the vaccine clinics, and testing facilities will remain in place.
He focused his speech on tax cuts for hard working Maryland families, saving our economy from dozens of tax hikes and lost businesses, fighting violent crime, and redistricting maps.
Maryland Senate Republican Caucus' 2022 legislative priorities
The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus presented several bills last week that focus on lowering taxes for the working class, easing the burden from the increased cost of living and inflation and taking action to confront the violent crime in our state.
Repeal the “Netflix tax”
In 2021, the Digital Download Tax was passed during the worst time of the COVID-19 pandemic after being vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan. This tax puts an added 6% tax on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, as well as e-books and other computer programs for businesses.
This was in an effort to provide funding for the “Kirwan” fund to help public schools in Maryland. However, with the $4 billion in federal relief our state received, it is now almost completely paid for. This tax must be reversed.
Real Local Tax Relief for Working Families Act of 2022
In 2021, the “Local Tax Relief for Working Families” bill was disguised as tax relief, however it allowed counties across our state to increase the county income tax rate by more than double.
This new act in 2022 gives real tax relief for our working families by rescinding the possibility for increased taxes laid out in last year’s bill.
Veterans Homeownership Tax Credit
This tax credit would apply to all active and retired military members and will allow a 5% tax credit, up to $100,000, for the purchase of a home for the length of three years. It will also provide a one-time tax credit of 20% for their first mortgage payment.
Crime bills
Senate Bill 339 is the Violent Firearms Offender Act of 2022. This bill has passed in the Senate over the past two years, however, the House of Delegates did not consider the bill last year.
This bill includes increasing penalties for using guns in crimes of violence, for giving someone a gun knowing they intend to use it to commit a crime, and for criminals who repeatedly get caught in possession with firearms.
Maryland's Republican Senators have also proposed a bill to make the theft of a handgun a felony. Presently, it is only considered a misdemeanor.
Baltimore County's mask mandate
Last week, Baltimore County lifted its mask mandate that required consumers who visited businesses in the county to wear masks.
With Baltimore County’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropping by close to 80% since January 3rd and the fact that Baltimore County having the lowest case rate per 100,000 citizens, Baltimore County has considered this mask mandate unnecessary.
Scholarships
My office is now accepting applications for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6.
Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022 for consideration.
If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at 410-841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
