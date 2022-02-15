Postal Service Reform Act of 2022
U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger voted to pass a bill in the House that provides financial aid to the United States Postal Service and to relieve the mail delays Marylanders are experiencing all over the state.
Maryland has experienced some of the most severe mail delays in the country and I hope the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 passes in the Senate. For more information, please contact Ruppersberger’s office by phone at (410) 628-2701, or visit www.ruppersberger.house.gov.
Gov. Hogan not running for Senate
Governor Hogan has announced that he will not seek election to the United States Senate. In his press conference, he affirmed his dedication to his current office and the citizens of Maryland, stating “When I pledged to the people of Maryland that I was going to give this job as governor everything I’ve got every single day that I’m given, I meant it. And that commitment is far more important to me than any political campaign.” For more information, please see governor.maryland.gov.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Since December 2021, $249 million in financial aid has been disseminated to over 40,000 renters in Maryland. Last week, Governor Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will distribute an additional $204 million to continue the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, with $148 million going to all Maryland counties and Baltimore City. For more information, please see dhcd.maryland.gov.
Bill Sponsorships
I will continue to sponsor and co-sponsor several bills this session.
Senate Bill 507 would work to provide a mechanism to allow for contractors to petition to be reimbursed for the increased cost for materials when the prices dramatically rise, such as in the case of COVID pandemic.
Senate Bill 644 studies the idea of providing an opportunity for small businesses to thrive in this economic climate through HUB zones. HUB zones are historically under-utilized business zones.
The state and government departments would work to achieve a certain percentage of contracts for business that are in these zones with the goal to help underprivileged businesses in our state. I think this would be a great opportunity for our businesses, constituents, and state as we continue to recover from this pandemic.
Senate Bill 404, also known as The Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act, makes the earned income tax credit mentioned in the RELIEF Act of 2021 permanent. The RELIEF Act originally expanded the earned income tax credit to all workers without qualifying children and 45% to all other employees. This bill would give an additional $650 million in tax relief to working families. For more information, please visit governor.maryland.gov.
For more information on these bills, please see mgaleg.maryland.gov.
Scholarships
My office is now accepting applications for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6.
Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022 for consideration. If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.