Dundalk community and parade participants:
On behalf of the Dundalk Independence Day Parade Committee, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your support of the 88th continuous Dundalk Independence Day Parade. The Parade is truly a community event and an opportunity to showcase all that Dundalk has to offer. This year we were overwhelmed by the number of churches, rec councils, community associations, service organizations, businesses and other groups that chose to come out early on a Monday morning to participate.
To all our volunteers: Without you we couldn’t make it happen. Thank you for giving up your holiday time and the ability to watch the parade with family and friends to come down to the shopping center at 6 a.m. to spend hours helping to line up and coordinate the different sections of the parade.
To our generous sponsors: We are so grateful for your support and having faith in us so that we could make this year’s parade the best Independence Celebration in Dundalk. Thank you Heritage Association of Dundalk, Dennis and Peggy McCartney, Drug City Pharmacy and Dundalk Renaissance for your financial support.
And finally, thank you Dundalkians and visitors for coming out and lining our streets, seeing the dancing horses, listening to music, seeing the floats, and supporting your community. Without you we would have no parade. We love to see the curbs crowded with families spending time together watching Dundalk celebrate our Independence Day!
Please make note that our Facebook page is active, and we would love for anyone who took pictures to share them to our page for others to see. Please like and follow our page and get updates on some new plans for next year. For everyone asking, we will post our meetings there so everyone interested can plan to attend. We can always use more volunteers — we have a job for everyone.
Happy Independence Day, Dundalk, and we hope to see you next year!
On behalf of the committee,
Will Feuer
Chair, Dundalk Independence Day Parade 2022
Parade Committee: Bob Crandell, Mike Klinedinst, Jess Lilli, Charles Martin, Dennis McCartney, Megan Ann Mioduszewski, Mike Mioduszewski, Roy Moreland, Bryan Shirk, James Shirk, Rosie Tallon, Rainea Zaras and Steve Zaras.
Parade Support Team: Baltimore County Police Corporal Michael Streett, Baltimore County Police Officer Johnathan Strickler, Michael Andy, Bill Barry, Robert Carrigan, Dawn Dishon-Feuer, Debbie Feuer, George Fischer, Lisa Harlow, Bill Jankiewicz, Tammy Jankiewicz, Karie May, Lee McBride, Michael Meeker, Jason Mincher, Ken Moreland and Arkia Wade.
