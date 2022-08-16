Now in its 49th year, the Dundalk Optimist Club will recognize the Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Balco Club, 9318 Todd Avenue in Fort Howard.
The Dundalk Citizen and Humanitarian of the Year are always working hard to help the Dundalk community. Most times they are not even in the public eye, loving what they do, and doing it for the betterment of Dundalk. For 16 years, starting in 1971, the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce recognized and honored individuals each year and brought their story out so others could be inspired. Eventually in 1990 the Dundalk Optimist Club picked up the event and carried it through to today.
What is a Citizen of the Year?
The Dundalk Citizen of the Year is an individual with outstanding leadership and citizenship within our community, someone who has demonstrated exemplary vision, civic pride, and a strong commitment to a better Dundalk. There are many people who, through their work in the community, are worthy of recognition but only one winner will be chosen.
What is an Humanitarian of the Year?
The Dundalk Humanitarian of the Year is an individual who is devoted to the welfare of humanity. What does that mean? Someone who is dedicated to the wellbeing and safety of the community.
What makes those determinations is the story you write about your nominee as you submit names for consideration. The Dundalk Optimist Club Citizen/Humanitarian Committee relies on you to bring to our attention the great things that people are doing for our community.
Applications can be found throughout the community at:
North Point Library, 1716 Merritt Boulevard
Drug City, 2805 North Point Road
The Dundalk Historical Society, 4 N. Center Place
Please consider nominating a friend, neighbor, leader or family member for Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year 2021. Nominations are accepted until Oct. 1 at Dundalk Optimist Club, PO Box 4044, Dundalk MD 21222 but we would encourage you to use electronic submission and not take a chance with the mail: dundalkoptimist@gmail.com.
