Now in its 49th year, the Dundalk Optimist Club will recognize the Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Balco Club, 9318 Todd Avenue in Fort Howard.

The Dundalk Citizen and Humanitarian of the Year are always working hard to help the Dundalk community. Most times they are not even in the public eye, loving what they do, and doing it for the betterment of Dundalk. For 16 years, starting in 1971, the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce recognized and honored individuals each year and brought their story out so others could be inspired. Eventually in 1990 the Dundalk Optimist Club picked up the event and carried it through to today.

