Last Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Optimist Club held its yearly gala to celebrate and commemorate the 2021 Citizen and Humanitarian of the Year.
Starting at 6 p.m. that evening attendees flooded through the Balco Hall’s doors in Fort Howard for a night held in the honor of Citizen of the Year Jessica Lilli and Humanitarian of the Year Mary Branch.
Both outstanding community members got to enjoy the evening with club members, distinguished leaders and, more importantly, their loved ones.
“Tonight you see here just a small sampling of the dedication and talent that exist in our town,” Dundalk Optimist Club Planning Chair Will Feuer said.
Citizen of the Year Jessica Lilli was recognized through her dedicated work being president of the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association, where she organized the community’s largest National Night Out gathering in Heritage Park.
“I really believe that the more people that know each other, the more likely they are to look out for each other — I believe that with my whole heart,” Lilli said in an earlier interview with The Dundalk Eagle.
Humanitarian of the Year Mary Branch was awarded with the local honor by being a constant agent of service in her community of Turner Station. Branch has served her neighborhood by being on the Beautification Team for Turner Station Conservation Teams, as well as volunteering her time with local Boy Scout troops.
“I enjoy being with people,” Branch said in an earlier interview with The Dundalk Eagle. “I always wanted to give a service.”
County Councilman Todd Crandell and State Delegate Ric Metzgar were also in attendance to speak on the two honorees community efforts, as well as give official citations with their awards.
Metzgar described Lilli and Branch’s work as “two diamonds in the community,” while also particularly citing how the Humanitarian of the Year touched his heart.
“Let it here by known to all the sincerest congratulations are offered to Mary Branch in recognition to receive the 2021 Humanitarian of the Year,” Meztgar said.
Crandell personally remembered Lilli as one of the parents in the local PTA group passionately fighting for a new school in the area that would later become a renovated Dundalk Elementary School.
The councilman said Lilli taught him a lesson through meeting her in the process of remodeling Dundalk Elementary School: to never mistake anger for passion.
“It wasn’t anger,” Crandell said. “It was passion — it was passion about our kids, passion about our community.”
Among other speakers was Mary Branch’s daughter Murvell Delpino, who captured her mother’s entire altruism by reminiscing the time when Branch singlehandedly drove Turner Station residents to shelter during a hurricane flood years ago.
“My mother was busy trying to get people out of Turners that night,” Delpino said. “Taking her car to take them to shelters — she didn’t care how long it took — she risked her safety to get it done.”
Lilli’s son Rocco Lilli also gave a speech tributing his mother’s tireless work in Old Historic Dundalk.
Rocco described his mother as someone “who never gives up on an idea” whereas “a lot people would give up on.” Lilli’s son gave a heartfelt speech on his mother’s dedication to not only the community but also her family.
“I feel like some people would think that you were only to me because by definition you are only a mother to me,” Rocco said. “But that’s not true — you are a mother to a lot of people.”
After a warm embrace between the loving mother and son, the night went onward with a reception after all speakers were finish, and the honorees could take photos with their families while taking in the memorable evening.
When all was said and done, it was clear that these two diamonds deserved their awards and will continue shine throughout their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.