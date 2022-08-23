After scaling back operations due to the pandemic, Defenders’ Day organizers are excited to present the annual battle re-enactment in full force this year. On Aug. 27 at Fort Howard Park, transport back to the year 1814 when American patriots defended the Patapsco Neck from invasion by the British, complete with campsite and battlefield demonstrations. Read more on page 14.
A Defenders’ Day advertisement of colonial soldier cut-outs stands stiffly at the intersection of Wise Avenue and Merritt Boulevard.
Photo by Ben Terzi
Welcome sign at Fort Howard Park, where Defenders’ Day will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
PhotoS by Ben Terzi
FORT HOWARD — Organizers and volunteers for this year’s Defenders’ Day celebration will welcome back local residents to their annual battle re-enactment.
Defenders’ Day will commence this Saturday on Aug. 27{sup} {/sup}at Fort Howard Park, where local attendees will be greeted with a jam-packed itinerary of tours, performances and presentations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Unlike last year, Defenders’ Day organizers are pleased to get back into the full swing of things at Fort Howard Park. Ever since 2019, the celebration had to be scaled back in size and festivities due to the pandemic.
The patriotic event that highlights Dundalk’s role in the War of 1812 was quaintly held last year at Veterans Park on Shipping Place and dubbed “Not your Usual Defenders’ Day” given there was no battle re-enactment that is the headliner.
However, the Defenders’ Day Committee is excited to organize the event at its capacity for attendees to come and witness the retelling of history.
Committee chairperson Debbie Staigerwald implores anybody and everybody to come out to this year’s historic celebration for both educational and entertaining festivities.
“We haven’t had a big Defenders’ Day with a battle re-enactment since 2019 because of the pandemic,” Staigerwald said. “But now we’re back in full force and we’re going to have two big battle re-enactments with cannons.”
This years’ Defenders’ Day will kick off at 10 a.m. with an American flag raising to the tune of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Jamie Morgereth. Soon after, military camps will open to the public as attendees can look at historically accurate military provisions with music and drills demonstrated by re-enactors.
One of the highlighted acts for this year’s event is Dr. Shadyfellow that begins at 10:30 a.m. and again at 12:15 p.m.
Dr. Shadyfellow will pique the interest of onlookers as he demonstrates retrospective battlefield medicine and operations that were common in the year 1814, long before modern medical practices.
Defenders’ Day will have two battle re-enactments with the first one starting promptly at 1 p.m. that will conclude at 1:45 signifying the occupation of the Patapsco Neck by British troops. The next re-enactment will start at 4 p.m. and will end with the last verse of the national anthem being sung at 4:45 p.m.
In between the two battle re-enactments, there will be walking tours of Fort Howard along with performances by The Sky is the Limit Players, depicting the lives of American women in 1814 who stayed during British occupation.
Of course, no one can take in all the festivities on an empty stomach — food, beverages and artisanal vendors will be located in the upper pavilion throughout the event.
However, Defenders’ Day could not be possible without the help and assistance from local volunteers like Dundalk’s BSA Venturing Crew 314.
“We’ll get there day before and make sure we set up the camp, make sure everything’s in good shape, as far as being ready for the public the next day,” said Venturing Crew Advisor Amanda Nebel. “A lot of times we’ll camp out that night just to act as security and make sure there’s no issues.”
Given all the fun and interesting ensemble of performances, the historical significance and preservation behind the event remains the key focal point in Defenders’ Day. The Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society wants people to remember the significance of Defenders’ Day, while also leaving with an appreciation of American and Dundalk history.
“I think this is the forgotten war and a lot of people don’t know much about the War of 1812 and specifically about this battle” Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society President Jean Walker said. “I guess that’s one reason why we done this — to try to get more people interested in learning about it.”
