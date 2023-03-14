Wiedeck

Precinct 12 Police Captain Glenn Wiedeck briefs attendees on crime stats happening throughout Dundalk.

 Photo Contributed by Jim Mannion

The Precinct-12 Community Police Alliance assembled for its monthly meeting on Monday to go over crime statistics with the precinct police captain.

The P-12 Community Police Alliance serves as a chance for community groups and individuals to connect with Police Captain Glenn Wiedeck and community outreach officers about crime happening in residents’ perspective neighborhoods, as well as how community members can take preventative measures.

