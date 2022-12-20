Patapsco High School offers a magnet program for dance, which includes opportunities for field trips and performances. Four students in the program were recently chosen for BCPS’ All-County Honors Dance Ensemble.
Four students from Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts have been selected to participate in the Baltimore County Public Schools 2022-2023 All-County Honors Dance Ensemble.
Patapsco High students Zarrah Allen, Madison Cosden, Aashyah de Vries and Armani Woods will be representing Dundalk on the 32-member all-county team.
The ensemble will rehearse weekly at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology throughout the winter and spring. The culminating event for the ensemble will be a gala concert performance on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at Carver Center.
“A total of 100 students — 50 high school students and 50 middle school students — were nominated by their teachers to audition for the honors ensemble,” said Darryl Pilate, BCPS dance and theatre resource teacher. “The adjudicators were impressed by all of the students’ technical and professional skills. The students accepted for the All-County Honors Dance Ensemble demonstrated not only their technical ability but also the ability to think ‘on their feet’ and be expressive through the art form while applying feedback.”
