Patapsco High School

Patapsco High School offers a magnet program for dance, which includes opportunities for field trips and performances. Four students in the program were recently chosen for BCPS’ All-County Honors Dance Ensemble.

Four students from Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts have been selected to participate in the Baltimore County Public Schools 2022-2023 All-County Honors Dance Ensemble.

Patapsco High students Zarrah Allen, Madison Cosden, Aashyah de Vries and Armani Woods will be representing Dundalk on the 32-member all-county team.

