Senior Ellie Brown will leave Patapsco High School with 150 points earned, 114 goals and 36 assists over two full seasons and one shortened season during the pandemic.
Junior Alivia White runs past a Landsdowne player at Patapsco High School on May 4. The Patriots won 14-4, their fifth W in a row.
Freshman Gianna Guarnera guards the goal in Patapsco High School’s last regular season game.
Goaltender Gianna Guarnera passes the ball during Patapsco’s 14-4 home victory against Landsdowne.
Junior attack Alivia White scored 14 goals with 5 assists across the team’s division championship run.
Senior midfield Ellie Brown runs with the ball during Patapsco’s May 4 game against Landsdowne.
For the third season in a row, Patapsco High School’s women’s lacrosse team is Baltimore County Division 3 champions — and for the second straight season, they are undefeated in division play.
The Patriots have won their last five games, including a 10-1 victory over Dundalk on April 24.
During the division championship, senior midfield Ellie Brown was the team’s leading scorer, with 31 goals and 5 assists. Right behind her, with 14 goals and 5 assists, was junior attack Alivia White.
Ellie Brown is leaving Patapsco with 150 points to her name exactly with 114 goals and 36 assists in two full seasons and one Covid-shortened spring.
Most recently, Ellie Brown was 17/20 from the draw circle in the May 4 home game against Landsdowne High School.
Six patriots players score a goal against Lansdowne in route to a 14-4 victory.
The five-game run was capped by great defensive play from senior Kamora Figueroa, juniors Alyssa DeBarbora, Janelle Sturdivant, and Layla Martin with freshmen Gianna Guarnera in cage.
