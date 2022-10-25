The Patapsco High School Patriots fell 20-0 in a crushing loss to the Eastern Technical High School Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 21.
Friday’s loss to the Mavericks marked the Patriots’ third in a row, and their first scoreless game of the season. Patapsco previously lost against Sparrows Point and Western Tech and Environmental Science, but kept those games within one touchdown.
The game began at 6:30 p.m., as attendees flooded the stands at the Community College of Baltimore County in Essex.
Both the Mavericks and Patriots had a record of five wins and two losses that made last week’s game have an edginess to it, with both teams competing in the Baltimore County 3 region.
However, the Mavericks had full control of the game with their defense never budging to the Patriots’ stellar running offense.
“Against Eastern Tech, we just didn’t execute well enough,” said Patapsco Head Coach Tyler Clough. “This is a game we definitely thought we could have won.”
Mavericks Head Coach Bill Brinegar noted that Patapsco’s talented running back Noah Cornish is one of the best in the state, and made it a focal point for the Mavericks’ defense to contain the offensive star.
“The kids went out and executed — they knew they needed to stop [Cornish] first and force them to throw the ball,” said Brinegar.
Though Cornish still tallied an impressive 62 yards in 10 attempts against the formidable Mavericks’ defensive line, Patapsco’s offense put up solid stats but just could not find ways to score.
With trying to contain Cornish, the Patriots offense opened up to other players to try and make plays, like Shyheid Strickland who ran who 55 yards and passed for 91 yards on five throws.
Senior running back Malachi Moyd made his mark as a receiver, catching five passes for 91 yards.
The effort was certainly there for the Patriots, but could not find themselves in the end zone throughout the game.
One observation of the Mavericks’ offense was their comfortability to throw the ball.
Though Mavericks quarterback Gavin Weinhold only threw for 30 yards, the sophomore tossed two touchdown passes to his pair of receivers that included a 40-yard scoring catch from sophomore Jadyn Vergara before the end of the first half.
Even the some players on the Patriots’ defense had a solid game, like middle linebacker Eric Olsen, who made eight tackles — three for loss.
Junior Brian Morales even picked off the Mavericks quarterback once and tallied a total of two tackles for the Patriots’ defense.
Middle linebacker Kamar Daniels and cornerback Faheem Bryant had five tackles each, but could not stop the Mavericks from scoring 20 points by the end of the game.
“For whatever reason the ball did not bounce our way and every time we would have a big play on offense there was a penalty,” said Coach Clough. “The boys were very upset and it’s tough to go on from Eastern Tech to playing a team as talented as Dundalk.”
The Patriots now look to play the Dundalk Owls this Saturday in a non-regional game, where Patapsco will try to improve on their record of five wins and three losses.
“Every game takes on a life of its own,” said Clough. “It doesn’t really matter what happened the week before, doesn’t really matter what the scores were — it always takes on its own life.”
