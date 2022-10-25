The Patapsco High School Patriots fell 20-0 in a crushing loss to the Eastern Technical High School Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 21.

Friday’s loss to the Mavericks marked the Patriots’ third in a row, and their first scoreless game of the season. Patapsco previously lost against Sparrows Point and Western Tech and Environmental Science, but kept those games within one touchdown.

