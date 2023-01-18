With a March trial date quickly approaching in the federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, a series of rulings Tuesday created significant new hurdles for her defense team, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney.
Mosby left office earlier this month after serving two terms as Baltimore state’s attorney — a tenure defined by several high-profile decisions, including prosecuting the police officers involved in Freddie Gray’s 2015 death and dismissing the charges against Adnan Syed, whose case was featured on the hit podcast “Serial.”
Mosby, who frequently touted her progressive policies, was defeated in a Democratic primary last year after federal prosecutors accused her of lying about experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account. She used the money to buy two Florida vacation properties.
Her lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, has also violated several court rules in recent months, U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said during a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
The violations include statements he made to news reporters outside the Baltimore courthouse following a September court appearance, when Bolden used profanity and suggested the prosecution had racial animus. He publicly apologized the following day.
Griggsby also issued a limited gag order in the case Tuesday, largely in response to the statements from Bolden and other missteps from the defense team. She said the main goal is protecting the integrity of the upcoming jury selection process.
“We should be talking about the information in the public record — the facts,” she said.
The gag order forbids lawyers involved in the case from making statements to the media and releasing any information that has “a reasonable likelihood” of creating prejudice or unfairness.
In requesting the gag order, prosecutors accused Bolden of spewing falsehoods from the courthouse steps. Bolden said he never intended to break the rules or jeopardize the integrity of the proceeding.
“It came from my heart and not my head,” he told the judge. “Clearly, it was not my finest hour.”
Mosby’s trial is scheduled to begin March 27 in Baltimore. She faces two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.