Precinct 12 — Dundalk
JANUARY 28: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 6800 BLOCK OF ROBERTS AVE., 21222
January 28, 2022 3:17 PM
At approximately 3:20 a.m., known suspect entered unlocked front door and removed several items from victim’s home. Suspect was arrested and items recovered.
JANUARY 27: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 1700 BLOCK OF STOKESLEY ROAD 21222
January 27, 2022 1:10 PM
Sometime between 1:10 and 9:30 p.m., a known suspect entered the home and stole clothing, money and other miscellaneous items.
JANUARY 26: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 2300 BLOCK OF NORTH POINT BOULEVARD 21222
January 26, 2022 7:00 PM
At 7 p.m., a suspect pointed a weapon at the victim in the parking lot. No one was injured.
JANUARY 24: ROBBERY, 8100 BLOCK OF WISE AVENUE 21222
January 24, 2022 2:35 PM
At 2:35 p.m., four known suspects assaulted the victim during an argument and stole his necklace.
JANUARY 24: ROBBERY CARJACKING, 1400 BLOCK OF DELVALE, 21222
January 24, 2022 7:04 AM
Victims were driving on Delvale when the suspect’s vehicle stopped in front of them. Armed individual exited suspect’s vehicle and order victim out of vehicle. Suspects fled in victim’s vehicle.
JANUARY 14: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, UNIT BLOCK OF SHORE RD. 21219
January 14, 2022 8:00 PM
Unknown subject removed keys to vehicle from residence and stole vehicle from driveway.
JANUARY 6: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 7400 BLOCK OF ALVAH AVE. 21222
January 06, 2022 11:06 PM
Suspect assaulted victim with weapon. Suspect arrested and charged accordingly.
JANUARY 4: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 8100 BLOCK OF COYNE DR. 21222
January 04, 2022 7:49 PM
Known suspect assaulted victim at shared residence. Arrests were made in case.
JANUARY 4: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 6900 BLOCK OF BROENING ROAD 21222
January 04, 2022 11:15 AM
At 11:15 a.m., a suspect forced entry into the home, assault two victims and stole a cell phone.
JANUARY 3: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 2500 BLOCK OF SYCAMORE AVENUE 21219
January 03, 2022 4:39 PM
At 4:39 p.m., a suspect threatened to cut the victim. There were no injuries. The suspect was arrested.
Precinct 11 — Essex
JANUARY 29: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF CUTTER COVE CT., 21220
January 29, 2022 7:12 PM
Two known individuals engaged each other in a physical altercation.
JANUARY 28: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 1100 BLOCK OF TACE DR., 21221
January 28, 2022 8:56 PM
At approximately 9 p.m., known suspect and others entered residence and assaulted the victim. Several items were also stolen. The victim indicated an argument occurred during a party earlier in the evening and the suspect returned with other unknown suspects.
JANUARY 23: SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT, 900 BLOCK OF MARTIN RD., 21221
January 23, 2022 12:30 PM
At approximately, 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress. Two subjects were located and placed under arrest.
JANUARY 23: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 1200 BLOCK OF EAST HOMBERG AVE., 21221
January 23, 2022 5:33 AM
At approximately 5:30 a.m., victim described being assaulted at location. Suspect later apprehended in Baltimore City.
JANUARY 18: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 3400 BLOCK EDWARDS LANE 21220
January 18, 2022 4:25 PM
Unknown armed suspects entered property and ransacked location. No items were reported missing..
JANUARY 18: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF GLENWOOD RD. 21221
January 18, 2022 9:56 AM
Male suspect arrested after victim advised subject approached them armed. No injury was reported.
JANUARY 17: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 5800 BLOCK ALLENDER RD. 21162
January 17, 2022 4:46 PM
Armed suspect pointed weapon at individual during road rage incident. Suspect followed victim to location and a physical altercation ensued. Suspects fled location towards Harford County.
JANUARY 16: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF VIMY CT. 21220
January 16, 2022 10:02 PM
Known subject displayed weapon during altercation. Suspect was arrested and weapon recovered.
JANUARY 11: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF LUFFING CT. 21221
January 16, 2022 10:01 AM
Victim reported that a known subject displayed weapon. Subject fled scene prior to officers arriving.
JANUARY 16: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF EASTERN BLVD. 21220
January 16, 2022 5:39 AM
Officers responded to location and discovered property damage and multiple items removed.
JANUARY 14: ROBBERY, 600 BLOCK COMPASS RD. 21220
January 14, 2022 6:02 PM
Armed known and unknown suspects took belongings from victim’s vehicle. Suspects left the location prior to police arriving.
JANUARY 14: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 1600 BLOCK OF POLES RD. 21221
January 14, 2022 2:20 PM
Electronics stolen from property during burglary.
JANUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 900 BLOCK OF ARNCLIFFE RD. 21221
January 13, 2022 7:11 PM
An unknown subject attempted to injure victim inside vehicle. Victim was not injured; property damage reported.
JANUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 700 BLOCK OF MAPLE CREST DR. 21220
January 13, 2022 10:16 AM
Unknown suspect made entry into location and stole personal items.
JANUARY 5: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF AKIN CIRCLE 21220
January 05, 2022 4:55 PM
Known suspect assaulted victim. Suspect was arrested.
