Streamer charged with second-degree rape
A 25-year-old was arrested on a warrant charging him with multiple sexual offenses, stemming from at then-17-year-old girl’s report in early January she had been sexually assaulted in the household multiple times.
Police wrote in charging papers that the woman, who recently turned 18, showed a detective apologetic messages sent to her Playstation by Marvin Blaine Leazer, who told a court commissioner that he livestreams video games for a living.
Leazer allegedly admitted to the conduct in a police interview, and added he “knew that it was wrong.” He was jailed and charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and sexual abuse of a minor.
Witness retaliation alleged
A Charlesmont resident was charged with retaliating against witnesses in his misdemeanor assault case shortly after being released from the county detention center for the case, according to police.
A witness told police he recognized Christopher Burson, 47, immediately after looking out the window on Saturday evening when family members heard a man “yell that he was going to murder everyone inside” a Carver Road residence and “to stop hacking his phone,” according to charging papers.
Burson had been arrested the previous week on a warrant stemming from a citizen complaint one of the witnesses had filed, and was later released. He was again arrested on Saturday.
Probation monitor catches child pornography
A 79-year-old Harrison Road man who is a registered sex offender was jailed again after a probation-ordered computer monitoring program caught a “large amount of pornography, including images of children” on his computer.
Charles Mcclevish allegedly told police he didn’t know the program would capture his activity when his laptop was disconnected from the internet, police said in charging papers which say investigators found a collection of CDs and DVDs with “hundreds of image and video files” containing child pornography.
Mcclevish was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and was ordered to be held without bail in the county detention center.
Online police reporting available
The Baltimore County Police Department offers online reporting of certain offenses 24/7 on their website, www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/police/.
Online reporting is designed to make filing a police report easier and more convenient, however, not every crime can be reported online. In most cases, county residents can report report lost property, abandoned vehicles, hit and runs, destruction of property and theft online.
For more information, visit the police department’s website and click “File a Police Report Online” on the left-hand side.
Library lawyers help with civil issues
The Baltimore County Public Library’s Mobile Library Law Center provides free assistance for civil legal issues, including bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungements, foreclosure, government benefits, landlord/tenant, veterans’ benefits and wage claims.
From noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, the law center will be available at the Hawthorne Civic Assocation located on Kingston Road between Firethorn Road and Coralthorn, Middle River, 21220.
It will also be making a stop at the same time Thursday, Feb. 24, the mobile law center will be on-site at the Eastern Family Resource Center, located at 9150 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale, 21237. The stops may be cancelled due to poor weather or other issues. Call 410-887-7586 for more information.
