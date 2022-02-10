A Harford County man was released on bail Saturday following his arrest based on a Dundalk woman’s accusation he would wait outside her apartment for hours, at one point allegedly attempting to push his way inside.
The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, Donivan Michael Clinton, 24, of Joppa, would sometimes be found outside of her West Inverness area apartment in the morning, when she headed to work, as well as when she came back in the evening over 10 hours later, the documents allege.
Clinton’s visits allegedly began in October last year, when she would find flowers and cards left at her door after she had asked repeatedly for him to not come near her house, the woman told police, according to charging papers.
The woman told lawmen she had previously started calling out of work because of Clinton’s presence, but she has started to fear for her and her family’s wellbeing after an incident last Friday where he allegedly came to the door while she left in the morning and attempted to push his way inside. Clinton would also send her “numerous amounts” of text messages from different phone numbers, asking to see her and her child, charging papers allege.
Clinton was arrested Saturday on charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and harassment.
Indecent exposure at convenience store alleged
While searching a man who had allegedly exposed his genitals at a North Point Road 7-Eleven on Sunday night, police wrote in charging papers that they unzipped his jacket and discovered his genitals were outside of his pants.
Asante Dagee Blackmon, 25, of Wallford Drive “appeared to be surprised and in shock” that his penis was not in his pants, charging papers say, and he “seemed confused as to why his genitalia was out.”
Earlier that night, police had spoken with an employee at the convenience store who said a man had walked in “with his genitalia hanging outside of his pants in front of her and other customers,” charging papers say. Police later found Blackmon, who matched the suspect’s description, walking on Trappe Road near the store.
The charging papers say Blackmon told police he had been in and out of the store several times that night for various purchases and was eventually asked to leave the store, leaving him “confused as to why he had to leave.”
Blackmon was booked on a single charge of indecent exposure and released.
