A man who pleaded guilty to a crime spree in February 2021 has been sentenced for armed carjacking and robbery.
U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, age 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Prosecutors say that after carjacking a victim in Baltimore City earlier in the day, Murphy attempted to rob a convenience store in Dundalk. He pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money; however, the clerk told Murphy that he also had a gun, at which point Murphy fled the store without taking any cash. Police caught him driving the stolen car later that same day.
The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Interim Chief Dennis J. Delp of the Baltimore County Police Department; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
According to his guilty plea, from February 3 to February 10, 2021, Murphy committed two armed carjackings and the attempted armed robbery of a convenience store. In all three instances, Murphy pointed a firearm at the victims. Specifically, early in the morning on February 3, 2021, Murphy approached Victim 1 at a Randallstown, Maryland gas station and asked the victim for a ride to his mother’s house. The victim agreed to give Murphy a ride and followed Murphy’s directions, purportedly to his mother’s house.
During the drive, Murphy told the victim to go to a specific intersection and when they arrived there, Murphy pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at Victim 1, and ordered Victim 1 to get out of the car. Fearing for his life, the victim complied with Murphy’s demands. Murphy also ordered the victim to empty his pockets and surrender his valuables, including a smartphone. Murphy then fled in Victim 1’s car.
Hours later, law enforcement located the stolen car on Brune Street in Baltimore and found a CashApp card bearing Murphy’s username in the car and located a latent fingerprint belonging to Murphy in the car’s center console. Additionally, a search of the car’s telematics system revealed that Murphy connected a cell phone to the car’s system.
As detailed in the guilty plea, on February 10, 2021, Murphy approached Victim 2, who was sitting in his car in the 2900 block of Stranden Road in Baltimore, pointed a gun at Victim 2, then ordered Victim 2 to get out of the car and get on the ground. Fearing for his safety, Victim 2 complied with Murphy’s demands. Murphy fled in Victim 2’s car, which contained Victim 2’s valuables, including a cell phone.
Later that day, Murphy attempted to rob a convenience store in Dundalk, Maryland. During the robbery attempt, Murphy pointed his firearm at the store clerk (Victim 3) and demanded money. Victim 3 told Murphy to “come get the money” and that he also had a gun. Murphy ran to the front of the store, again pointing his firearm in the direction of Victim 3. Murphy fled in the vehicle that he had carjacked from Victim 2 earlier that day and did not obtain any money from the convenience store.
That same day, law enforcement saw Murphy operating Victim 2’s stolen car and pursued Murphy. Murphy eventually stopped the vehicle and attempted to run away. He was ultimately apprehended by officers.
United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Baltimore Police Department for their work in the investigation. Barron also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul A. Riley, who prosecuted the case.
