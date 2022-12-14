Accused members of the MS-13 criminal gang have been charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland related to several criminal acts including murder, attempted murder, witness tampering and drug trafficking. Police say the incidents occurred in Baltimore City and around the county, including one victim who survived an attempted murder in Turner Station.

On Nov. 30, a federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking.


