Precinct 12 — Dundalk
FEBRUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7500 BLOCK OF EASTERN AVE., 21224
February 13, 2022 4:30 PM
Known suspect entered location and removed several items. Suspect was placed under arrest.
FEBRUARY 12: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 7300 BLOCK OF HOLABIRD AVE., 21222
February 12, 2022 2:52 PM
Known suspect displayed a weapon during an altercation. Suspect was placed under arrest.
FEBRUARY 12: WEAPONS DISCHARGE, 2900 BLOCK OF DUNMURRY, 21222
February 12, 2022 11:05 AM
Officers responded to location for reports of shots fired. No property damage or injuries were reported.
FEBRUARY 12: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7800 BLOCK BANK ST., 21224
February 12, 2022 1:28 AM
Suspect entered location and removed several items.
FEBRUARY 10: ARSON THREAT, 100 BLOCK OF BRIARWOOD RD., 21222
February 10, 2022 9:55 AM
Person was being evicted and began to threaten they planned to burn down the dwelling.
FEBRUARY 10: THEFT, 3100 BLOCK OF BAYBRIAR RD., 21222
February 10, 2022 7:54 AM
Assailant grabbed a wristlet from the victim.
FEBRUARY 3: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 7000 BLOCK OF QUAD AVENUE 21224
February 03, 2022 12:04 AM
Around 12:04 a.m., unknown suspects stole liquor from the location.
Precinct 11 — Essex
FEBRUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 700 BLOCK OF MARLYN AVE., 21221
February 14, 2022 5:27 AM
Victim reported that suspect struck victim in face with a weapon.
FEBRUARY 10: ROBBERY, 300 BLOCK OF STEMMERS RUN RD., 21221
February 10, 2022 11:51 PM
Suspect entered location brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspect was detained until police arrived.
FEBRUARY 10: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 700 BLOCK OF NORRIS LANE, 21221
February 10, 2022 1:00 PM
Homeowners became aware of tools missing from detached garage.
FEBRUARY 9: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF EASTERN BLVD., 21220
February 09, 2022 12:40 AM
Group of individuals attempted to break into location. Prior to officers arriving, the suspects left the location.
FEBRUARY 8: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF SORGEN CT., 21220
February 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Known suspect assaulted victim with a weapon.
FEBRUARY 3: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 1100 OLD EASTERN AVENUE 21221
February 03, 2022 1:45 PM
At 1:45 p.m., a known suspect entered the home and stole jewelry.
JANUARY 31: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1000 CARROLL ISLAND RD., 21220
January 31, 2022 9:45 AM
Suspects entered location and removed aluminum piping and copper wire.
