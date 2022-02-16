Crime scene
Precinct 12 Dundalk

FEBRUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7500 BLOCK OF EASTERN AVE., 21224

February 13, 2022 4:30 PM

Known suspect entered location and removed several items. Suspect was placed under arrest.

FEBRUARY 12: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 7300 BLOCK OF HOLABIRD AVE., 21222

February 12, 2022 2:52 PM

Known suspect displayed a weapon during an altercation. Suspect was placed under arrest.

FEBRUARY 12: WEAPONS DISCHARGE, 2900 BLOCK OF DUNMURRY, 21222

February 12, 2022 11:05 AM

Officers responded to location for reports of shots fired. No property damage or injuries were reported.

FEBRUARY 12: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7800 BLOCK BANK ST., 21224

February 12, 2022 1:28 AM

Suspect entered location and removed several items.

FEBRUARY 10: ARSON THREAT, 100 BLOCK OF BRIARWOOD RD., 21222

February 10, 2022 9:55 AM

Person was being evicted and began to threaten they planned to burn down the dwelling.

FEBRUARY 10: THEFT, 3100 BLOCK OF BAYBRIAR RD., 21222

February 10, 2022 7:54 AM

Assailant grabbed a wristlet from the victim.

FEBRUARY 3: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 7000 BLOCK OF QUAD AVENUE 21224

February 03, 2022 12:04 AM

Around 12:04 a.m., unknown suspects stole liquor from the location.

Precinct 11 — Essex

FEBRUARY 13: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 700 BLOCK OF MARLYN AVE., 21221

February 14, 2022 5:27 AM

Victim reported that suspect struck victim in face with a weapon.

FEBRUARY 10: ROBBERY, 300 BLOCK OF STEMMERS RUN RD., 21221

February 10, 2022 11:51 PM

Suspect entered location brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspect was detained until police arrived.

FEBRUARY 10: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 700 BLOCK OF NORRIS LANE, 21221

February 10, 2022 1:00 PM

Homeowners became aware of tools missing from detached garage.

FEBRUARY 9: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF EASTERN BLVD., 21220

February 09, 2022 12:40 AM

Group of individuals attempted to break into location. Prior to officers arriving, the suspects left the location.

FEBRUARY 8: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF SORGEN CT., 21220

February 08, 2022 11:30 AM

Known suspect assaulted victim with a weapon.

FEBRUARY 3: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 1100 OLD EASTERN AVENUE 21221

February 03, 2022 1:45 PM

At 1:45 p.m., a known suspect entered the home and stole jewelry.

JANUARY 31: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1000 CARROLL ISLAND RD., 21220

January 31, 2022 9:45 AM

Suspects entered location and removed aluminum piping and copper wire.

