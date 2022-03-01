Crime scene
File photo

Precinct 12 — Dundalk

FEBRUARY 20: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 200 BLOCK OF COLGATE AVE. 21222

February 20, 2022 12:45 AM

Known suspect attempted to injure victim with weapon. Suspect was arrested.

FEBRUARY 18: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7300 BLOCK HUGHES AVE. 21219

February 18, 2022 7:57 PM

Victim left her residence for a short period. When she arrived home, vehicle, keys and other items were missing.

FEBRUARY 17: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 200 BLOCK OF 49TH STREET 21224

February 17, 2022 12:14 PM

Unknown suspect entered attached garage and stole several items.

FEBRUARY 15: WEAPONS DISCHARGE 500 BLOCK OF 47TH STREET 21224

February 15, 2022 3:23 PM

Officers responded to the area for a shots fired call. No injuries were reported. The unknown suspect fired three projectiles into a vehicle and fence.

FEBRUARY 15: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 7300 BLOCK OF BERKSHIRE RD. 21224

February 15, 2022 12:42 PM

Back door of residence kicked in while victim was away. Unclear if anything was removed.

