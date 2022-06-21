During the early morning hours of June 16, Deputy Dylan DeSantis of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated possible drug activity at a convenience store in St. Leonard.
According to court documents, Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, of Baltimore was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl contained in over 20 pills.
DeSantis stated in charging papers that the vehicle Chenault and a 31-year-old Halethorpe man were traveling in contained a pipe with suspected crack cocaine and two pocket knives.
Chenault was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and three misdemeanor possession counts. Court records show the man was not charged.
Chenault was released on her own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 13 in district court.
Baltimore man facing forgery charges
On June 18 while on patrol in Prince Frederick, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jones spotted a vehicle on Dares Beach Road with what appeared to be bogus license tags. Jones followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over on Route 2/4 at Sherry Lane.
The driver was identified as Gerson O. Guzman-Reyes, 33, of Baltimore.
“I asked Guzman-Reyes where he received the temporary registration plates from and he advised Facebook,” Jones wrote in court papers. Guzman-Reyes later told the deputy he contacted someone via “Snapchat to have the plates man.”
A summons was issued two days later, charging Guzman-Reyes with two counts of forgery. Both charges are felonies. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 15.
