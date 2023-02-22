SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1900 BLOCK OF RESERVOIR ROAD, 21219
February 20, 2023 8:49 AM
At approximately 8:50 a.m., unknown subject entered location and stole various items.
SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1900 RESERVOIR ROAD, 21219
February 20, 2023 6:26 AM
At approximately 9:20 a.m., unknown subject broke into several units and removed various items.
SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 8200 BLOCK OF EASTERN AVENUE, 21224
February 18, 2023 10:30 PM
An unknown subject forced entry into location and stole money. Case remains under investigation.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, 700 BLOCK OF NEW PITTSBURGH AVENUE, 21222
February 15, 2023 7:50 AM
Between 4 p.m. on February 10 and 6 a.m. on February 15, an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.
ROBBERY, 7000 BLOCK OF GERMAN HILL ROAD, 21222
February 15, 2023 2:14 AM
An officer on patrol noticed a shattered window at a closed business. It appeared entry was made into the location by an unknown suspect. An attempt to locate and notify the business’s owner was unsuccessful. No further information at this time.
ROBBERY, 300 BLOCK OF WISE AVENUE, 21222
February 14, 2023 2:33 PM
The victim was exiting a vehicle and walking to the location’s front door when he was struck in the back of the head by a suspect. A second, known suspect then removed cash from the victim’s front pocket. Witnesses called police at which time both suspects fled.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, 600 BLOCK OF VILLAGER CIRCLE, 21222
February 13, 2023 10:43 PM
Between 3:45 and 10:30 p.m. on February 12, an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
ROBBERY, COURT WAY AND DUNHAVEN ROAD, 21222
February 11, 2023 5:25 PM
At approximately 4:40 p.m. on February 11, an unknown suspect approached a juvenile victim in the location’s alley. The suspect demanded money. When the victim refused a second unknown suspect approached the victim from behind and cut the victim’s throat. The suspects took the victim’s money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, 4100 BLOCK OF NORTH POINT BLVD, 21222
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
The complainant advised that his business was broken into but that nothing was stolen. No suspect information at this time.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, 7600 BLOCK OF GERMAN HILL ROAD, 21222
February 09, 2023 8:30 AM
A suspect damaged the location while trying to break into it, but did not make entry. The suspect then fled by foot.
STOLEN VEHICLE, 2000 BLOCK OF SHORE ROAD, 21222
February 09, 2023 7:14 AM
The victim reported a warm-up theft from her driveway. No suspect information, no injuries reported.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, 1500 BLOCK OF MERRIT BLVD, 21222
February 09, 2023 7:13 AM
An unknown suspect broke into the location and stole a small amount of cash.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, 6900 BLOCK OF HOLABIRD AVENUE, 21222
February 09, 2023 4:13 AM
A suspect broke into the location, took an empty cash register and then fled on foot toward Tolson Avenue.
