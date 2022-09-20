DUNDALK — Last Monday, production crews were spotted around in Logan Village Shopping Center to shoot for a Paramount+ television series.

Through the television series is not set in Dundalk, the production for season one is scheduled to film in Maryland and has been seen filming in locations around Baltimore. The television show’s cast includes notable stars such as Zoe Saldana, known for her roles in “Avatar” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Saldana is also an executive producer on the show, alongside Academy Award winner, Nicole Kidman, and her production company, Blossom Films. The show’s creator and other executive producer, Taylor Sheridan, is also known for creating the TV drama “Yellowstone.”

