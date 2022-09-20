Filming for the television drama “Lioness” is underway at the Logan Village Shopping Center. A set for a Marine Corps recruitment office appears to have been constructed in front of the Dollar General — the show follows a young marine who is recruited by the CIA for a special assignment.
A production crew shoots television series “Lioness” in the Logan Village Shopping Center in Dundalk.
PhotoS by Ben Terzi
DUNDALK — Last Monday, production crews were spotted around in Logan Village Shopping Center to shoot for a Paramount+ television series.
Through the television series is not set in Dundalk, the production for season one is scheduled to film in Maryland and has been seen filming in locations around Baltimore. The television show’s cast includes notable stars such as Zoe Saldana, known for her roles in “Avatar” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Saldana is also an executive producer on the show, alongside Academy Award winner, Nicole Kidman, and her production company, Blossom Films. The show’s creator and other executive producer, Taylor Sheridan, is also known for creating the TV drama “Yellowstone.”
According to IMDB, the series is called “Lioness” and follows a young marine Laysla De Oliveira), recruited by the CIA, who is tasked with befriending the daughter of a terrorist group’s leader in an attempt to “bring down the organization from within.”
Filming for the series is expected to take place throughout the state. Filming crews employ hundreds or even thousands of people for everything from light design to set construction to catering, generating a lot of business locally.
“We are proud to welcome Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios as they film this new series,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said in a statement. “With help from our Maryland Film Office, our partners at the Baltimore Film Office, and our economic development partners throughout the state, we look forward to seeing another successful production take place in Maryland.”
