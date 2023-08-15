On August 16, 1977 — 46 years ago yesterday — the rock-and-roll world lost a legend, Elvis Presley, at the age of 42. I remember that day as well as I remember the first time I heard his voice at the age of 10. This was 1955, I and my brother, age 12, were sick of Honkytonk music and Boogie Woogie songs. Our older siblings were into those crooners, and early 1950s classics. Our first Elvis experience was in 1954 and the song was “That’s Alright” followed by “Heartbreak Hotel.”

My brother and I would take my sister’s transistor radio outside and put on our little show until my sister came home and took her radio back. We had so much fun — we had a dance floor made with wooden chicken coops turned upside down.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.