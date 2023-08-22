Orioles Athletics Baseball

Baltimore Orioles’ James McCann, right, is greeted by teammate Ryan McKenna after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19.

 AP PHOTO/Eric Risberg

Ryan Mountcastle singled in Adam Frazier with the go-ahead run as part of a five-run 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night.

Austin Hays and James McCann homered in the fourth inning for the Orioles, who had been held hitless for the first three innings.

  

