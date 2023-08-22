Baltimore Orioles’ James McCann, right, is greeted by teammate Ryan McKenna after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19.
Ryan Mountcastle singled in Adam Frazier with the go-ahead run as part of a five-run 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night.
Austin Hays and James McCann homered in the fourth inning for the Orioles, who had been held hitless for the first three innings.
“Really it was up and down the lineup, guys having quality at-bats, quality at-bats,” said McCann, who had three RBIs. “That’s just kind of the way this team’s been operating all season long.”
Frazier began the 10th at second base and advanced to third when Adrián Martínez (0-1) threw a wild pitch. Mountcastle’s hit bounced up the middle into center field as Frazier scored for the AL-leading Orioles. Jordan Westburg added a sacrifice fly and another run was scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Hays. McCann followed with a two-run single.
“Just total team offense there in that inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We weren’t having the best luck. Our pitching won us the game.”
Baltimore’s bullpen was strong all night, allowing two hits and one run over the final five innings. Felix Bautista (8-2), the fourth of five relievers used by Hyde, retired three batters for the win.
Oakland loaded the bases against Jacob Webb with no outs in the bottom of the 10th before the right-hander retired the next three batters by swinging strikeout.
Aledmys Díaz homered twice for the last-place A’s, who have lost nine of 11 and own the worst home winning percentage (.295) in the majors.
In addition to homering, McCann also ended Esteury Ruiz’s streak of eight consecutive steals when he threw out the A’s rookie trying to swipe second base in the first inning.
“You cannot see one better than that,” Hyde said. “That was a big league catch and throw.”
McCann knew Ruiz would be running at some point and was ready when he did.
“He’s incredible,” McCann said of Ruiz. “Watching from afar, seeing him steal base after base after base … a guy like that with the speed he has, you know he’s going to try and run at some point. You just don’t know when.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.