Santa Claus at Smokin' Joe's

In this file photo, Santa Claus makes an appearance at Smokin’ Joe’s Grill on Sollers Point Road during a Santa’s Elves fundraising event.

 Photo by Mike Ursery

Santa’s Elves, a local charity helping families since 1999, is once again collecting donations for the holiday season.

This year, Santa’s Elves is looking to help more than 200 disadvantaged families in our local area. By donating just one or more toys, you could change a child’s life.

