School will be opening shortly and I decided to go back in time for that ever-important break in the school day — lunch. Everyone is “starving” by lunchtime especially the ones who had no breakfast. My mom had that big pot of oatmeal ready, and she made sure we had a bowl of it! That “big” breakfast was for days off or weekends — you know the one with hot biscuits, fried potatoes, eggs, ham, scrapple, melted cheese and sausage! I know times have changed but I am going back in time for us old timers. I am exploring the 1940’s when my older brothers and sister went to school. Mom always had at least 3 or more children in school and would pack their lunches.
Lunches were packed in round tin pails with handles or the ever-popular generational brown bag. Their lunch would consist of a biscuit with a piece of meat or maybe a piece of cornbread with leftover meat from supper the night before. Water from school to drink, an apple or whatever was available and in season. When they got home from school there would be a snack consisting of fruit or leftovers from the night before. Since our little school in Bishopville was “farm country” everyone ate almost the same.
The 1940’s style cafeteria in the little Bishopville school was part of a six room school consisting of four classrooms (two grades per room), two bathrooms (one male and one female), one multipurpose room — cafeteria-gym-auditorium-meeting room and a storage room for everything from toilet tissue to chalk to cleaning supplies to canned goods! Then came the 1950’s with that 50’s style changes to the school that included a large room converted to a cafeteria complete with a big cook stove, an actual cook, tables and chairs but the room still converted to a gym, auditorium, and meeting room. I believed they called it the “cafetorium’’.
If you bought lunch the food was placed on the ugliest dark brown heavy plastic tray ever and it was heavy. No matter what food you were served that day there was a small dish of applesauce on the corner of the tray. The dessert was usually a small square of brownie, gingerbread, square of yellow sheet cake with frosting or a small bowl of Jello. The late Mrs. Lynch was our cook who lived locally and whose car was parked there every morning about 6 a.m. Mrs. Lynch and Mr. Hudson, the custodian, were employed there for many years. The only other part timer was “Albert” a local boy who helped peel vegetables, carry heavy pots, scrub down tables, whatever Mrs. Lynch needed help with AND he ate lunch with us and pushed us on the swings! We all dearly loved the “workers” at our little country school!
Attending this school from first grade through sixth grade we packed lunches and occasionally bought lunch. Foods packed were usually leftovers from supper the night before! One popular sandwich was a meatloaf sandwich. It seemed no matter what the main sandwich was, the sides were always a fat dill pickle, a few chips, and a cookie with water! In the 40’s and 50’s other popular packed lunches were potted meat, tuna fish, peanut butter and jelly, bologna and cheese sandwiches, any kind of leftover supper meat from the night before and I cannot forget the popular Spam sandwich. I remember my three younger brothers during this early 1950’s period proudly toting their new shiny lunch boxes to school.
It was a big deal to do school shopping in August each year — not for clothes but to get that lunch box! In those days it could be The Lone Ranger, Hopalong Cassidy or Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. Those boys loved those small round thermos bottles inside. As for me — as I got closer to the pre-teen years, I preferred a small brown sandwich bag rather than my Little Red Riding Hood or Betsy McCall boxes. On a cold wintry morning Mrs. Lynch would have several large pots of vegetable or bean soup cooking and the delicious aroma would travel all over the school. The only aroma that was better was the one of tomato soup and grilled cheese!
Then came my children going to school in the 1970’s and 1980’s. School cafeterias had changed greatly by this time. In middle school there was a jukebox, round tables as well as the long style and a “huge” change in school food. Some lunches were spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread and a salad. There were submarines with small bags of chips, and the ever popular “a’la carte” foods. You could purchase candy bars, ice cream, individual sandwiches and add a bowl of soup. Lunch boxes turned into lunch bags or insulated bags. The change was good — and the staff size grew immensely. At this point I need to say “Hats off!” to the food staff in every county in every state — everywhere! Your jobs are very necessary to help the school day be enjoyable for everyone.
Packed lunches in the 80’s and 90’s included foods like beef jerky, cheese sticks, hot chips and pop-top cans of soups. Lunch had very few sandwiches as students would buy lunch on “pizza days” and “taco days”. Menus began to change and many changes came to our schools. Potato Bars, Taco Bars, Lunchables, Chef Boyardee pop top cans, juice box drinks all changed the landscape of lunch time. Schools started serving breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks. What a wonderful addition to our school systems for our most precious and valuable assets to our country. Another wonderful change in the school lunch system is that in most school, every child gets a basic lunch for free. Some poor country kids had to sit and watch the city kids eat school lunch. More than once I might have shared my peanut butter and jelly or some cracklings with a child who had nothing to pack.
Since my parents operated a store in town for a few years, we usually saw the families that would come in and “buy on credit” which usually wasn’t much. Flour, corn meal, bacon and maybe sugar when the crops were good. I was taught to help. I saw my mother for years on Sunday’s feed many hungry neighbors who maybe hadn’t eaten for a few days. She’d pick tomatoes or corn from her garden and leave them on doorsteps. If we had it, our less fortunate neighbors also had it and vice versa. I miss those days.
Now we are exploring school lunches from 2000 to 2023. There seems to have been a rise in allergens such as peanut, gluten, and dairy in 2023 that makes it more difficult to get a big variety of food on the menus. Most schools are now offering two or three different lunch choices and that ever so popular a la carte menu.
Now riding past that little spot where our little elementary school once stood, a sign reads “Welcome to the site of the former Bishopville Elementary School”. A community park is now in the spot where Bishopville Elementary School once stood. The playground area is still there thankfully. As I look at where the school once stood, I am flooded with memories. No matter what type of lunch bag or box you carried, no matter what kind of biscuit or bread you used, and no matter what kind of filling was on that sandwich — we were all the same children from a small town!
