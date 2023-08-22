School will be opening shortly and I decided to go back in time for that ever-important break in the school day — lunch. Everyone is “starving” by lunchtime especially the ones who had no breakfast. My mom had that big pot of oatmeal ready, and she made sure we had a bowl of it! That “big” breakfast was for days off or weekends — you know the one with hot biscuits, fried potatoes, eggs, ham, scrapple, melted cheese and sausage! I know times have changed but I am going back in time for us old timers. I am exploring the 1940’s when my older brothers and sister went to school. Mom always had at least 3 or more children in school and would pack their lunches.

Lunches were packed in round tin pails with handles or the ever-popular generational brown bag. Their lunch would consist of a biscuit with a piece of meat or maybe a piece of cornbread with leftover meat from supper the night before. Water from school to drink, an apple or whatever was available and in season. When they got home from school there would be a snack consisting of fruit or leftovers from the night before. Since our little school in Bishopville was “farm country” everyone ate almost the same.

  

