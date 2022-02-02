County senior centers reopened on Monday after a brief closure due to a sharp COVID-19 case uptick driven by the omicron varient of the coronavirus.

All senior centers were set to resume in-person activities on Monday, the Baltimore County Department of Aging announced online last week.

Masks will be required throughout senior center buildings, and they are optional, but strongly encouraged, while in exercise classes or on fitness equipment.

The Eating Together Nutrition Program will be offering meals starting the week of Feb. 7. Those who are interested are asked to contact their local senior center for more information.

Drop-in classes are beginning, as well.

