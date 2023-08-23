Maryland 5th Regiment

The Maryland 5th Regiment continues to fire volleys at the heavily wounded British while making an orderly retreat.

The Battle of North Point was a turning point for the War of 1812, and every year Fort Howard celebrates Defenders Day. The Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical society sponsors the reenactments and living history demonstrations, happening this year on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The battle occurred on Sept. 12, 1814, when British troops landed at what is known today as Fort Howard with the intention of laying siege to Baltimore. They had done the same to Washington just weeks before.

  

