The Battle of North Point was a turning point for the War of 1812, and every year Fort Howard celebrates Defenders Day. The Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical society sponsors the reenactments and living history demonstrations, happening this year on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The battle occurred on Sept. 12, 1814, when British troops landed at what is known today as Fort Howard with the intention of laying siege to Baltimore. They had done the same to Washington just weeks before.
While many may overlook the Battle of North Point in favor of the more well-known bombardment of Fort McHenry days later, the importance of the battle is clear. It was at North Point that local militiamen were able to successfully hold off British forces long enough for defenses to be fortified in Baltimore.
Maryland militia forces mustered in anticipation of the British landing at North Point. Brig. Gen. John Stricker stationed his troops between Bear Creek and Bread and Cheese Creek, creating a chokepoint on the narrow part of the peninsula.
The swampy woods would make British advance difficult, and the militia held their position as long as they could before making an organized retreat to join the main forces in Baltimore. They continued to fire volleys while retreating, and the British had to wait until the next day to advance.
The militiamen would inflict heavy casualties on the British, including killing British commander Maj. Gen. Robert Ross, before falling back. The British suffered approximately 325 wounded and killed, while about 163 Americans were wounded or killed.
One British soldier’s account said he saw two riflemen fire from behind a peach tree — at “400 yards” — taking down the decorated British Gen. Ross. The shots are attributed to Daniel Wells and Henry G. McComas of {span}Captain Edward Aisquith’s Sharpshooters.
While the British would go on to march toward Baltimore, the battle had taken its toll on the troops. American forces would ultimately beat back the British invaders at Fort McHenry.
Corporal John McHenry wrote of the battle:
“Our Regiment, the 5th, carried off the praise from the other regiments engaged, so did the company to which I have the honor to belong cover itself with glory. When compared to the [other] Regiments we were the last that left the ground... had our Regiment not retreated at the time it did we should have been cut off in two minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.