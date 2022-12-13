Community theater group Sky Is the Limit staged their long-awaited winter show, “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” last weekend.
Premiering at the North Point Government Center on Friday, the local thespians had been preparing and rehearsing the show for almost three months with auditions held earlier this year in September.
The winter show of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” brought a full-scale production with costumes, backstage technical staff and an orchestra that were under direction of program-runner Debbie Staigerwald.
The audience was delighted as they followed the tale of Ralphie Parker attempting to convince his parents, teacher and Santa Claus that the ever-so-coveted Red Rider BB gun is the perfect gift for Christmas.
The musical rendition of this holiday movie classic included two acts jam-packed with a variety of songs from their 21-member cast of characters along with dancers, extras and the chorus.
Nine-year-old Dundalk Elementary School student Jackson Ruth played the part of Ralphie in his second theatrical showing with Sky Is the Limit.
“I didn’t think I was going to get the part,” Ruth said.
Though humble, Ruth possessed a natural stage presence throughout the show having to remember his dialogue in almost every scene as well as being the lead in over eight songs.
“I went to a play here and I liked it so much that I decided to join a summer camp they had,” Ruth said. “They were putting on Cinderella and I was the King, so I decided to do another play because it’s a super fun thing to do.”
Ruth says “he didn’t know a thing about ‘A Christmas Story’” until he auditioned for the lead-role of Ralphie, however the audience wouldn’t believe it as Ruth embodied his character growing up in the 1940s.
He’s bright yet naive, innocent but also mischievous — it is through Ralphie’s imagination that drives a number of scenes in the production that frames the Christmas season through the mind of a 9-year-old.
Of course what would be “A Christmas Story” production without the leg-lamp-loving “Old Man,” played by Kenny Sigal.
Sigal, 36, had previously worked in three plays for Sky Is the Limit: “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Once Upon a Mattress.”
“My daughter started with Sky Is the Limit last year for one of their shows and I was on tech for that,” Sigal said. “The acting bug kind of bit me so I decided to actually go for the show.”
Though his no-nonsense exterior can come across as grumpy, the Old Man certainly does love his family for always expecting the worst out of situations.
Sigal’s portrayal of the Old Man shows how the character is truly a fantasist by performing song and dance numbers from “The Genius on Cleveland Street” to “A Major Award” — the characters lives for little victories.
However, perhaps the true secret that keeps the Parker Family going would lie in the hands of Ralphie’s mother, played by Angelina Dillon.
Being apart of the group for a year, Dillon has become a veteran for Sky Is the Limit after working on five productions, but says portraying the Mother role in “A Christmas Story” is one of her “top dream roles.”
“I was crying a lot,” Dillon said when she found out she got the part. “I was really excited and very happy to be working with everybody.”
Dillon’s portrayal of the Mother was exemplary in exploring how the character holds the household together with a smile through fidgeting children, a low family budget and a leg lamp that sits brightly by the window that she so desperately loathes.
Much of what was said can be summed up in Dillon’s singing performance for the musical number “What a Mother Does” that absolutely nails the motivation of her character being the glue for her family.
Closing out the Parker Family, one would be remiss to not mention 8-year-old Joppa View Elementary student Eva Marx’s cute portrayal of Randy, Ralphie’s younger sibling.
“I just been really into acting for at least a year and then I just saw, ‘A Christmas Story’ and I just wanted to join,” Marx said.
With a lot to be said of the actors and actresses on the stage, the production would not be possible without the 14-member pit orchestra lead by Music Director Gennifer Toich.
Teaching choral music at Dundalk High School, Toich has been apart of Sky Is the Limit since she was only 4 years old, with next year’s spring show marking 20 years with the theater group.
“I’m very, very passionate about sharing my love for theater and music with the community,” Toich said. “Specifically, Dundalk because I have been here for 20 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.