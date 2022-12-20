With Christmas right around the corner, the community theater group Sky Is the Limit hosted Santa’s Workshop for local children to enjoy holiday festivities before the season is over.
Held at the North Point Government Center last Saturday, neighborhood families gathered inside the lobby to get snacks just before the group’s actors and actresses put on a mini show for those who attended.
The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning with a delightful show saw the program’s little thespians dressed at elves as they performed a musical number within Santa’s workshop.
The little elves on stage frolicked to the festive song, enticing children from the audience to join them on stage and play with some of the toys they had already made.
One by one the children in attendance gathered on the stage, with some at-first hesitant of how interactive the mini-show turned out to be. Parents watched as their kids got to have fun at Santa’s workshop, even recording some videos to collect the memories made before Christmas.
“This has been a good program from my daughter,” said attendee Shannon Dreyfus-Holthaus. “She’s been involved with some things like three different shows and we found out about Santa’s Workshop while she was in one of the December shows — this has been our fifth time coming.”
However, nothing could prepare the children playing at the workshop for the arrival of Santa Claus, who waddled onstage with his burlap sack of Christmas toys and holiday cheer.
Not only did the kids who attended get to interact with the big guy from the North Pole, but they were even able to take some pictures with him.
Afterwards, attendees were escorted to the arts and crafts room where they could decorate a craft of their choosing, while parents also got to squeeze in some time to shop for their loved ones at Santa’s Workshop.
Volunteers with the theater company also offered a wrapping station and helped those who aren’t the best with knowing their way around some wrapping paper.
One of the more notable attractions at Santa’s Workshop was a Christmas Village display that stood beautifully in the lobby.
The Christmas display came with a slew of mini houses and buildings covered in fake snow, as three model trains rumbled through little village centers within this attraction.
For Sky Is The Limit worker Gail Gerlach, the Christmas Village display stokes memories of her father, who was a model train enthusiast, as some of the houses and buildings even belonged to Gerlach’s father.
“It’s the furniture store that does it for me because his name is on it,” Gerlach said. “I took video of it today and sent it to my sister — we lost my father, we lost my mother, we just lost a sister, and I sent her the video and just zoomed in on the furniture store.”
Gerlach has been a volunteer at Sky Is the Limit for over 30 years where the community group has been a crucial part in her family, with her son starting at the program when he was 6 years old and stuck with Sky Is The Limit until high school.
“My sister said how she can’t believe you gave that up, but it’s better that it’s here — daddy would’ve loved it,” Gerlach said.
For some parents, like Titi Ogunnowo, Santa’s Workshop was a great place to take her children for some local Christmas fun.
“I got a flyer from where I work and I though this would be pretty good because I go on Google to check on where I can take my kids during Christmas,” Ogunnowo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.