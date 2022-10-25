Tradepoint master plan

This diagram from Tradepoint Atlantic’s Master Plan shows the various businesses that operate out of the industrial park.

 File Photo

Last weekend, Sparrows Point protestors rallied across the street from ongoing construction to oppose Tradepoint Atlantic from developing warehouses on Penwood Fields.

Local community members say ongoing construction is a threat to a nest of bald eagles identified in the area, and also say Penwood Fields holds a special place in the eyes of residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.