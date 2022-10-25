Last weekend, Sparrows Point protestors rallied across the street from ongoing construction to oppose Tradepoint Atlantic from developing warehouses on Penwood Fields.
Local community members say ongoing construction is a threat to a nest of bald eagles identified in the area, and also say Penwood Fields holds a special place in the eyes of residents.
According to the Sparrows Point and North Point Historical Society, Penwood Fields is not only home to protected wildlife, but also carry “a rich history” that dates back to 1652 when the land was granted to Thomas Sparrow from Lord Baltimore.
Penwood Fields has also hosted a number of high-profile events through the early 20th century, including the first Steel Bowl Football game between Sparrows Point and Dundalk and the Little League World Series.
The entire 60-acres of Penwood Fields has been described as “virgin land” by the historical society’s president Keith Taylor.
“It was never used as industrial use or stockpiling for Bethlehem Steel,” Taylor said. “The Penwood Fields are historical, not only through recreation but just the land itself is untouched.”
Tradepoint Atlantic has spent the last eight years building upon the community’s open spaces since the Sparrows Point Terminal fell into new ownership in 2014.
So far, residents like Keith Taylor and Ed Crizer have worried about the future of Penwood Fields and have held talks on the potential to extend the 21 acres of land Tradepoint Atlantic has already donated to be made into a public park.
“This is a piece of property we’ve constantly asked about and [TPA] knew we were interested in putting a park in that area,” Crizer said. “And we kept asking and asking, and we were told [TPA] had no plans.”
Crizer said Tradepoint Atlantic’s submitting permits to develop Penwood Fields when “nobody was watching.”
“[TPA] told us about every piece of their developments until this one — we got no notice,” Crizer said.
However, Tradepoint Atlantic begs to differ, according to a spokesperson.
According to the company affairs vice president Aaron Tomarchio, Tradepoint Atlantic has been “communicating with the community” since last spring and informed them their plans to develop a “light industrial warehouse” on Penwood Fields.
In a statement made by Tradepoint Atlantic, an eagle coordinator from the National Fish and Wildlife Service has been advising the company on the best practices to continue development in Sparrows Point, and have been following such recommendations.
According to Tradepoint Atlantic, the protocols made by the eagle coordinator include a no disturbance zone within a certain distance from the nest and pausing of work during nesting seasons.
“We’ll cease doing work around the end of November and it’ll carry through mating season,” Tomarchio said. “We won’t be able to pick work pack up probably to the end of June or early July.”
Tomarchio says what would normally take a year to develop “will take two years” because of the national environment group’s recommendations.
Kieth Taylor, along with community advocates, have also decided to bypass Tradepoint Atlantic and request to speak with the development company’s owners in Redwood Capital Investments.
In an email meant to address their the Redwood Capital head Jim Davis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, Taylor asks the two billionaires to “help in taking our efforts to the next level as we aim to improve green space and recreational opportunities in Sparrows Point.”
“These 60 acres are hallowed grounds to the many communities and residents they have served,” Taylor said in the email. “And deserve to be memorialized to honor our local history and the legacy of the workers of Bethlehem Steel, who sacrificed their lives to help secure this country’s freedom many times.”
