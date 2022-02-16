Berkshire-Eastwood
410-887-7180
Berkshire-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Baseball: Ages 5 to 15. Cost $50 for tee ball, $120 for ages 7 to 15. Registration through March 15, Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Berkshire ESRC and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holabird MS Lobby. Info: Desiree Devoe 443-570-9674, berkcball@gmail.com
Softball: Ages 5 to 16. Cost is free ages 5 to 6, $60 for ages 7-16. Registration through March 15 on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Berkshire ESRC, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holabird MS Lobby. Info: Robert Celmer, 410-677-1225, berkcball@gmail.com
Berkshire Dance: Ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern, lyrical, acro and company. Cost $20 per style. Classes held Mondays or Thursdays. Info: BerkshireDanceProgram@yahoo.com
Holabird-Norwood Dance: Tap, ballet, jazz and “Mommy and Me.” $25 per style. Info: Pam Wellman, Chairperson, pamela-wellman@comcast.net
Colgate
410-887-0255
Colgate-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Dance: Ages 3-18. Cost $10 registration plus $50 per genre. Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop. Must be potty-trained. Info: Sarah Smith, 443-433-2818.
Dundalk-Eastfield
410-887-7134
DundalkEastfield-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Dragons Spring Lacrosse: Registration Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. at Dundalk Optimist Club, 4528 North Point Blvd. Contact: March Culver, 410-302-2054 or on Facebook: Dundalk Dragons Lacrosse.
Adult Softball: For Team Registration and pricing, please visit: www.dundalkusssa.com
Little Loop Baseball: Contact: Chris Burns-Chairperson 410-903-6026, burns.cj@gmail.com
Soccer: Contact: Mike & Tiffany Hohman-Chairpersons, 443-801-6070, tiffanyhohman@msn.com, mhohmansoccer@gmail.com
Gray Charles
410-887-7180
GrayCharles-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Gray Charles Baseball and Softball: Ages 7 to 15. $100, T-ball $70. Cost includes Shirt, pants, socks, hat and belt. Registration Sundays 12 to 2 p.m. at Stricker MS through Feb. 27. Full payment and a copy of your child’s birth certificate required at registration.
Gray Charles Kids Club: Before and after school: Ages 5 to 12. Costs are per month. Morning 7 to 9 a.m. $115, Afternoon 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., $135, Both $180. $50 non-refundable deposit required. Programs run Monday through Friday during school days at Charlesmont ES. Info: Angi, Chairperson, GCbeforeandaftercare@gmail.com.
North Point Village
410-887-7180
NorthPointVillage-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
TRUE MOTION DANCERS: Ages 3 & up. Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Acro and Hip Hop . Joan Swinney, Director. Info: Theresa Streithoff, 443-768-6235, NPVtruemontiondancers@gmail.com
Kids Club: Before and after school: Costs are per month. Morning from 7 to 8:30 a.m. is $100, afternoon from 3:15 to 6 p.m. is $150. Cost is $250 for both morning and afternoon. No cash accepted. Program runs during school year at Battle Grove Elementary School. Tammy Kolb, Director. Registration/Info: npvbeforeandaftercare@yahoo.com, 443-386-6839, Facebook: NPVKidsclub
Watersedge
410-887-1734
Watersedge-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Baseball: Ages 4 to 6 $70, Ages 7 to 15 $95. Registration now through March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays; at Watersedge CC. Info: Carol Fluck 410-446-6269, carolfluck@comcast.net.
Softball: Ages U8 – U14. $85. Registration now thru March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays; at Watersedge CC. Info: Dan Smith 443-931-2604, watersedgesoftball@gmail.com.
Dance: Ages 3 to adult. Program runs Jan. 3 through March 28. Registration costs $10 plus once-weekly cost of $5 per half hour, $8 per full hour. Info: Tracy, heymstracy@yahoo.com or Facebook — WatersedgeDancers.
West Inverness
410-887-1734
WestInverness-rp
@baltimorecountymd.gov
Dance: Cost is $10 to register, and an additional $5 per each 50-minute class. Info: Nina Smell, 410-284-2475.
