American League Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
Team W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 36 24 .600 8
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 36 .419 19
Central Division
Minnesota 36 27 .571 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3½
Chicago 28 31 .475 6
Detroit 24 36 .400 10½
Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½
West Division
Houston 37 24 .607 _
Texas 29 31 .483 7½
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 8½
Seattle 27 34 .443 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 16½
Monday's Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Texas 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
