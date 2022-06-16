American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

Team W L Pct GB

New York 44 16 .733 _

Toronto 36 24 .600 8

Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9

Boston 32 29 .525 12½

Baltimore 26 36 .419 19

Central Division

Team W L Pct GB

Minnesota 36 27 .571 _

Cleveland 29 27 .518 3½

Chicago 28 31 .475 6

Detroit 24 36 .400 10½

Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½

West Division

Team W L Pct GB

Houston 37 24 .607 _

Texas 29 31 .483 7½

Los Angeles 29 33 .468 8½

Seattle 27 34 .443 10

Oakland 21 41 .339 16½

Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

