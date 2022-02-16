Boys basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 9 7

Dundalk 7 6

Patapsco 1 13

Recent results

Parkville 108, Sparrows Point 52

Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 55

Dundalk 77, Perry Hall 68

Dulaney 64, Dundalk 56

Sparrows Point 72, Owings Mills 64

Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 63

Overlea 85, Patapsco 31

Sparrows Point 70, Dulaney 68

Dundalk 73, Hammond 57

Owings Mills 51, Patapsco 42

Upcoming games

Thursday, Feb. 17

Parkville at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Patapsco at Eastern Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Eastern Tech at Dundalk, 4 p.m.

Scores and schedules are as of Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

