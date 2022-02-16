Girls basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 14 2

Patapsco 1 11

Dundalk 0 15

Recent results

Perry Hall 59, Dundalk 7

Overlea 50, Patapsco 43

Dulaney 57, Dundalk 20

Sparrows Point 59, Owings Mills 16

Milford Mill 59, Dundalk 3

Sparrows Point 54, Dulaney 49

Eastern Tech 51, Dundalk 5

Owings Mills 35, Patapsco 26

Upcoming games

Thursday, Feb. 17

Dundalk at Parkville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Eastern Tech at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

