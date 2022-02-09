Girls basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 12 2

Patapsco 1 9

Dundalk 0 11

Recent results

Sparrows Point 59, Dundalk 4

New Town 58, Dundalk 4

Carver Center 42, Patapsco 24

Pikesville 64, Sparrows Point 18

Milford Mill 97, Patapsco 33

Carver Center 44, Dundalk 10

Sparrows Point 56, Patapsco 11

Owings Mills 37, Dundalk 27

Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 43

Upcoming games

Thursday, Feb. 10

Dulaney at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Owings Mills at Sparrows Point, 4 p.m.

Milford Mill at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Dulaney at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Dundalk at Eastern Tech, 4 p.m.

Patapsco at Owings Mills, 4 p.m.

Sparrows Point at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sparrows Point at Chesapeake, 5:30 p.m.

Dundalk at Woodlawn, 5:30 p.m.

Patapsco at Kenwood, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Dundalk at Parkville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Eastern Tech at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

