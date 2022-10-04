The Dundalk High School Owls touted a 42-0 blowout victory over the Towson Generals, getting back into winning form.
Last Saturday, the Owls scored six touchdowns in a regional game against the Generals that puts them at the top of the Baltimore County 1 region.
With this season already at the halfway point, the Owls have an undefeated regional record of 3 wins and are poised to make yet another playoff run for the state championship.
However, the shutout against Towson represents a bounce back from a close loss to the non-regional Westminister Owls 17-12 a week prior, knocking Dundalk’s overall record to 4 wins and 1 loss.
“We dropped a heartbreaker at Westminister the week before,” head coach Tom Abel said. “We just wanted to get back on track, get back in the win column, focus on our mistakes and get back to playing Dundalk Football.”
During the Owls’ close defeat to Westminister, their “three headed monster” of running backs Jordan Fiorenza, Joey Kasprzack and Desmond Oxendine were held to a collective 113 yards and zero rushing touchdowns. Despite the team’s limited rushing game, quarterback Ja Bonner put up 266 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns — both caught by Kasprzack, who had an impressive showing as a receiver with 201 yards.
This past game against Towson High School, the Owls certainly went back to playing “Dundalk Football” with Fiorenza and Oxendine finding the endzone.
“Those two guys represent who we are and who this community is,” Abel said. “They’re tough, they’re big physical guys and they run hard behind their pads — it’s the mindset we want to have as a team.”
Fiorenza was on fire, as he rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries, averaging almost 11 yards per attempt. Oxendine helped contribute to Dundalk’s run game by averaging a solid 6 yards per carry.
Quarterback Ja Bonner also built upon his solid performance from the week prior and accounted for two passing touchdowns and one rushing. Bonner had a game total of 140 passing yards, completing 7 out of 12 attempts.
“Ja has tremendous arm talent — he’s able to spread the ball around and he’s very good at distributing,” Abel said. “Each week he’s getting better and learning something new and growing.”
On the defensive side, the Owls dominated Towson High School with a multitude of forced turnovers, hard-hitting tackles and insurmountable pressure on the opposing quarterback.
The Owl’s defense had a total of five fumble recoveries in the game between linebackers Dale Martin, Carter Zeigler and Dawson Ethington, and safety Keith Barnes. Martin even pulled off a touchdown from a fumble recovery.
Senior middle linebacker Kevaun Briscoe led the team in total tackles with seven, and defensive back Michael Baez had a key pass defended.
Midway through this season, coach Abel stresses how this year’s team embraces the distinction between themselves and last year’s group of players.
“I’m very proud of [my team] and they’ve been resilient,” Abel said. “This year’s team is different and they understand that they’re not the 2021 team — they’re focused on being the best 2022 team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.