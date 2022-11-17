The Sparrows Point High School girls’ varsity soccer team fell to the Century Knights 2-0 in the Class 2A state semifinals. The Pointers’ season came to an end Saturday, Nov. 12, after earning three hard-fought wins in the playoffs.

Though pushed beyond their limits during the season-long performances of players like Laci Bell, Addison Svec, Allysa Hartman and Savana Iacovelli, the entire team left it all on the pitch against Century.

