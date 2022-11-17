The Sparrows Point High School girls’ varsity soccer team fell to the Century Knights 2-0 in the Class 2A state semifinals. The Pointers’ season came to an end Saturday, Nov. 12, after earning three hard-fought wins in the playoffs.
Though pushed beyond their limits during the season-long performances of players like Laci Bell, Addison Svec, Allysa Hartman and Savana Iacovelli, the entire team left it all on the pitch against Century.
Held at Gaithersburg High School at 12 p.m., the Pointers went into this game as an underdog team that had nothing to lose against the formidable Knights.
Both teams put up strong efforts and physical play in the first half that saw score come to be an even 0-0 by halftime.
Senior midfielder Laci Bell had a solid game performance that was consistent with her play throughout the entire season.
The Pointers’ center-attacking midfielder in Allyssa Hartman showed her drive to produce quality attacking positions for the forwards, however the team could not find the back of the net.
Eventually, the Knights will to win the game came in the second half where they scored two opposing goals that eventually led them to victory over the Pointers.
However, the final score did not reflect the efforts shown by Sparrows Point’s junior goalie Josslyn Metz, who had a strong game with seven saves.
Though the Pointers’ cinderella run in the playoffs came to an end, it was a hell of a ride all season long. After going into the playoffs with a record of three wins, 10 losses and one tie, Sparrows Point spoiled the seasons of their rival Eastern Tech and the state’s highly regarded Calvert Cavaliers team.
In their first game of the regional tournament, the Pointers faced rivals Eastern Tech in a close, hard-fought battle that saw Sparrows Point come out on top 3-2 in overtime.
Their next game against Overlea demonstrated why Sparrows Point is a dynamic soccer program that won six straight state titles from 2013-2018: The Pointers demolished the Falcons 13-0.
Perhaps the Pointers’ true drive to give it their all came in a matchup against the Calvert Cavaliers who have been regarded as one of the best school teams in Maryland.
In another contentious game, the Pointers found themselves tied 2-2 against Calvert and heading into penalty shoot-outs to determine the winner.
Sparrows Point would go on to pull ahead and score four penalties against the Cavaliers, upsetting the high-ranked team.
Overall, this season for the Pointers came with ups-and-downs but the effort displayed from the entire team has to be dually noted.
Two-time first team All-County Laci Bell, who lead the team with 16 assists, had a great season being the Pointers’ center-attacking midfielder, and looks to move on to Bloomsburg University next year.
Defender Molly Kocent has also made second team All-County and will move on with her talents to Hood College.
