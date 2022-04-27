PRESTON — A group of Caroline County citizens gathered April 19 in the Preston Volunteer Fire House to hear the sheriff candidates speak about who will be taking Sheriff Randy Bounds’ spot after he retires. It is political forum time and the three Republican sheriff contestants showed their strengths. The lone democrat, Tim Crook of Hillsboro, was not present.
Donnie Baker of Greensboro, Dan Franklin of Federalsburg and Steve Stouffer of Denton are the three contestants who showed up. They all have extensive law enforcement backgrounds.
Baker, who has been a police officer in the Mid-Shore for 26 years, went first to face the attentive crowd. He mentioned defund the police and how detrimental that has been for him as an officer. He said he loves his job, but it has gotten harder in the last couple of years. He is a lieutenant with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have integrity, am well qualified and committed to law and order. I believe I am that person. I was deputy of the year. I have a BA in criminal justice. I have hundreds of service hours to the youth of Caroline County. I am a North Caroline High School graduate,” said Baker.
Then County Commissioner Dan Franklin stood up in a khaki suit. He said he spent 22 years in law enforcement in Caroline County. He said he has just a few credits to go to finish his bachelor’s degree. He said he has kind of a top down view of law enforcement having fought with Annapolis as a commissioner.
“They have made the job super difficult. ‘Necessary or proportional use of force’ changes the way you do your job. The standards and training commission has people who have no law enforcement background. Also the the police disciplinary process is by people with zero understanding of what the job is. They have weakened our ability to interrogate juveniles. But I want to be the boss I would like to work for. I won’t complain about all these changes. I will adapt,” said Franklin.
Next was Steve Stouffer, who cited his 26 years in law enforcement, including being named officer of the year and investigator of the year.
“We need three officers on the road all the time. We would have substations at Preston and Goldsboro. The substations keep the deputies separate. Three on the road increases our visibility and community outreach. I am running for this vital office because I want to be your sheriff,” said Stouffer.
Franklin got back up to the microphone and spoke about attrition and keeping good officers in the community.
“There has to be positive morale and financial compensation is on the way up. We need to take care of our people and provide for their families,” said Franklin.
Stouffer said “You learn from your people. Dorchestor pays less than we do, but it is not always money. I want to be the place where everyone wants to work. Fully staffed and expanding.”
Baker picked up the mantle, “We need to lead by example. Listen to employees. With millennials, money and benefits count. Maryland State Police has trouble hiring police, it is all about defund the police. Everyone used to want to be cops. We need to back our law enforcement, make them feel wanted. The last five (officers) left because of money to go to the Maryland State Police.”
Franklin talked about an anti-police theme to Annapolis.
“Anti-police sentiment is real in Annapolis. They control it. You have to work through the changes,” said Franklin.
Then there was talk about how the police interact with the community with school resource officers at the top of the list.
Franklin said, “There will be SROs on every campus. It is all about adequate response time. On location is adequate. I fought for SROs at every school.”
Baker looked back to look forward.
“Bounds built this into a 40-man agency. Two percent of you are calling Randy Bounds and he responds. He makes sure we are quality. We have a brand new building, cars, uniforms, investigators. We are the best on the Mid-Shore. We love to wake judges up in the middle of the night,” Baker said.
The next topic to come up was drugs, particularly the lethal, tiny doses of fentanyl. They called it an opium crises in Caroline County.
Stauffer said, “We have a committed drug force in Caroline County. We need to work on prevention and teach the younger generation the hazards of drugs. Marijuana medical cards? Where can that lead? Interdiction at hotels and buses. Federalsburg, we see a lot of cross traffic there, but the heroin report shows that Caroline County has a reduction.”
Baker added, “I am in charge of the drug task force. Every day there are drug overdoses. We are seizing cell phones to catch the people who are killing us.”
Franklin has some sympathy for the overdosing community.
“Every person who overdoses is not a bad person. Who can be saved and who cannot? On the shore, they are hit heavy for possession and the intent to distribute. They have to want help,” said Franklin.
The moderator was Douglas VanDerVeer, president of the Preston Town Commission. Time keeper was Preston Town Manager Amber Renee.
