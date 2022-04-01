EASTON — Dive into spring with new courses from Chesapeake Forum. Registration starts Monday, April 4. Classes begin on April 12. To see what’s on tap, visit http://www.chesapeakeforum.org. Many courses are offered in a hubrid format, with the option to join in-person or on Zoom. Frequently, there will also be a recoding available after the conclusion of the course.
Do you have stories to tell? In “Writing Reminiscences,” participants will learn what memoir writing is all about from master-class books, such as Stephen King’s “On Writing.” Led by Forest Hansen, Ph.D., participants share 1-2 page stories with the group each week and have an opportunity to seek suggestions in a supportive environment. Tuesdays, April 12, 19, and 26 from 10 to noon on Zoom, $30. No recording will be available.
Embrace hanami, the traditional Japanese custom of “flower viewing,” on a virtual tour of the renowned Cherry Blossom Exhibit at the Freer-Sackler gallery of Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art. Led by experienced docent Yuan Liu, Ph.D, Tuesday, April 12, from 2 — 3:30 p.m. Registration is required although there is no charge for the tour. Zoom with a recording available.
Get outside and go birding in “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore” with local legend Wayne Bell, Ph.D. The Delmarva Peninsula is an active place for birds and birders during the spring migration season. Learn to spot unusual visitors, identify one brown sparrow from another, and use common behaviors to identify those hard-to-see birds. There will be two classroom sessions of “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore” on Thursday, April 14, and Thursday, May 19, plus two field trips, $20.
To register for “Writing Reminiscences,” “Cherry Blossom Tour,” or “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore” visit chesapeakeforum.org. To find other classes you might enjoy, scroll down the webpage.
To receive the monthly Chesapeake Forum Newsletter, please email info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
