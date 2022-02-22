The State Board of Education voted 12-2 Tuesday to rescind the January emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in schools, effective March 1, and return decisions about masking to local authorities. However, board President Clarence Crawford cautioned that until the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) votes, any action taken by the board cannot transpire.
Overwhelmingly, the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting included testimony from parents and community leaders imploring MSDE to lift mask mandates in schools.
The State Department of Education heard from parents, teachers, healthcare professionals and local school board members. At times the testimony became emotional.
“You are teaching our students to fear their teachers, fear their friends and fear the air they breathe,” parent Ginger Picker said.
A walkout in protest of mask mandates for middle and high school students across Maryland was scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Jamie Brenna, parent and spokesperson for Moms for Liberty encouraged the board to allow those who want to wear a mask to continue to do so.
“They can and should...meanwhile our kids suffer harm,” Brenna said. “Mask wearing exacerbates ADHD...[and effects include] mental health and causing fear that if someone they love gets COVID it will somehow be their fault.”
Voicing support for strong mask mandates, one speaker said he thought if mandates were left in place it would allow for full attendance of graduation ceremonies.
“Parents on both side of this are tired,” said Adam Durand, a parent who voiced support for masking to continue in schools.
Prior to the meeting, James A. Newcomb, Jr., President of the Caroline County Board of Education, wrote to the board expressing “support of Governor Hogan’s call to rescind the mask policy adopted by the Maryland State Board of Education in December of 2021.”
Newcomb continued.
“Given the availability of vaccines, access to PPE, the decreased pressure on our local hospitals, and the improved health metrics in our schools and across the state, we believe it is time to return this decision back to local school systems,” he said. “Our students have benefitted both academically and in their social-emotional health by returning to in-person learning this school year. As a Board, and together with our staff and local health department, we need to be able to make this decision regarding the next step in our children’s return to normalcy.”
Other counties represented Tuesday included Anne Arundel, Howard, Frederick and Carroll.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Educators Association spoke to the Board.
“You have been proactive, the governor’s use of his bully pulpit doesn’t serve his constituents well...health and safety is our priority,” she said. “Ventilation isn’t up to standard in many schools...nor is clean drinking water.”
Bost further expressed concern that students and staff with medical needs should be provided with virtual learning options. She said concerns of the MSEA include “increased violence in schools and a mass exodus of educators.”
In considering the motion, the board reviewed current metrics presented by the Maryland Department of Health. Data presented shows the number of staff and students needing to quarantine across the state are down; the number of staff testing positive for COVID had decreased statewide with the exception of Queen Anne’s; and the number of students tested positive for COVID were lower in all counties except Somerset and Wicomico.
As of Feb. 14, only one county, Howard, had reached 80% of the population vaccinated — one of the metrics used under current off-ramp guidelines to unmask. And statewide, as of Feb. 13, only one pediatric ICU bed was in use due to COVID, and 10 pediatric acute beds.
Most school systems are utilizing five day quarantine practices from the onset of symptoms for anyone with a positive COVID test, unvaccinated exposed individuals must quarantine for five days, and vaccinated exposures require no quarantine.
Rachel McCusker, a teacher representative, told the board she is concerned about moving ahead without seeing the direction of the new variant and CDC recommendations. She worries that staff will leave and students will exit the classroom in favor of virtual or alternative learning.
At present, four school systems are eligible with the current off-ramps. This includes Anne Arundel and Howard, reported board Secretary-Treasurer Mohammed Choudhury.
Board Member Holly Wilcox wanted to postpone the decision to vote.
“It’s just another 30 days or so...with high transmission rates still a consideration, thought needs to be given to keep preventative measures in place,” Wilcox said.
Supporting Dashiell’s motion, board Member Dr. Vermelle Greene said local school districts are led by very intelligent superintendents and board members. Greene believes local control needs to be returned to districts.
“We have incurred a lot of trauma,” said board Member Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy, who urged “locals” to be proactive over potential bullying that might arise from some students continuing to wear masks, while others do not.
Until the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) votes to rescind, any action voted by the Board cannot transpire. The AELR is made up of a mixed panel of legislators from both the Maryland House and Senate. The emergency mask regulation passed January, was approved for 180 days. A timeline was not predicted on the length of the time it would take the AELR time to review the recommendation.
