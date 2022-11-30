The Maryland Department of Commerce has received a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to relaunch the state’s Defense Commercialization (DefTech) Center and to help small businesses serving the defense industry stay competitive by adopting “Industry 4.0” standards. The $641,573 grant comes from the DoD’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

“Our defense industry is a major driver of innovation in Maryland, and the many small businesses in this sector are important drivers of economic growth,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “This new funding will support Maryland’s ongoing commitment to making sure these businesses thrive and bringing important new technologies to market.”

