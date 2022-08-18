There was a time when I didn’t have much opinion on paying for college with student loans. That was before the advent of email and thousands of messages, all with a similar subject line: “Help! I’m drowning in student loan debt!”

That was before I learned that about 85% of college graduates do not end up working in their major. That was before I heard from Jim P., who took all the student loans he could get to pay for college and law school. He assumed he’d quickly land a cushy big-bucks job and pay back $200,000. The fifth time he failed the bar exam, he gave up on being a lawyer. But the debt goes on.

