Editor's note: Baltimore County Public Schools officials say they take all reports of bullying and harassment seriously, and they investigate all incidents reported. Bullying is a category two offense in the Student Behavior Code which may result in suspension or expulsion. Any student, parent or guardian who is aware of bullying should fill out a Bullying, Harassment, or Intimidation Reporting Form and submit it to their school administrator.
DUNDALK — The class bell rings, as students at General John Stricker Middle School disperse from their lessons and into the hallways.
A sixth-grade student was making her way to lunch when she noticed one of her male schoolmates, a seventh-grader, was watching “inappropriate videos” on his phone.
Though no student is allowed to be on their phone at school, this boy proceeded to walk to the girls’ bathroom and tried to show his classmates the graphic images displayed on his screen and even scared the young girls with gruesome threats.
“He said that he’s bringing tasers to school to tase girls and rape them in the bathroom,” the sixth-grader said.
This sixth-grader had known about this particular male student before and “ran quickly to lunch” after seeing him walk toward her.
According to this year’s Baltimore County Public Schools student handbook, violations like rape threats is a category two offense that constitutes contacting a parent and can result in suspension, reassignment to an alternative program or expulsion.
However, the sixth-grader said she has lost all hope to report the offense to a faculty member because “they’re not gonna do anything” since “they’ve heard enough stuff that they don’t want to believe you.”
“The kids are coming to the teachers all the time and they’re just getting annoyed by it,” the sixth-grader said. “They’re not fazed by it.”
Local parents with kids enrolled at General John Stricker Middle School are fed up as they say the school administration has yet to address the bullying and violence that occurs in and out of class.
Even former school parents like Kim say her son was “continuously bullied” by the same group of kids two years ago, while the school’s faculty did not want to “deal with what was going on.”
According to Kim, her son dealt with constant violence and harassment at school that did not help his clinical depression.
“He has depression and because he was quiet he was picked on a lot and was called a bunch of names,” Kim said. “I would bring it up to school, but they would just say ‘oh it’s just boys being boys.’”
But, Kim said, when her son stood up and defended himself against other boys during a fight, he found himself expelled from school grounds.
According to Kim, her son was walking to his table during lunch when two other students came from behind and “slap-punched” her son in the back of the head, making him fall forward onto the ground.
“By that time, two other kids started kicking him in the face and the another boy was over top of him punching him,” Kim said. “A crowd of kids swarmed them and everybody videotaping — you can see adults in the lunchroom that just look like they didn’t know what to do.”
Other parents who send their child to General John Stricker Middle School, like Michelle, say that bullying and harassment have gone on for years and the school has “done nothing about it.”
Michelle says that her daughter was harassed by a boy who threaten to sexually assault her last year.
Though this time the then-principal did call Michelle to explain the situation, she said that the boy accused did not face any consequences for his category two offense and found himself in the same class as her daughter the very next day.
“My daughter called me and told me he was still in her class,” Michelle said. “So obviously there was no consequences — the kid was still in the same class as her.”
The school administration eventually removed the boy from her daughter’s class.
Michelle also say that when her daughter defended herself in a fight against another student last year, both had to sit in the principal’s office for a “peer mediation.”
“So now my daughter’s at the point where if she gets bullied, she doesn’t want to tell me because they put the kids in the same room together and it makes the bullying worse,” Michelle said. “Instead of giving the kids consequences, they basically put them together and make them go back to the other kids.”
Even while classes are in session, students say that classrooms get so disruptive that sometimes teachers give up.
One seventh-grader at General John Stricker says science was one of his favorite classes but finds it hard to enjoy the subject because of how loud the classroom sounds.
“[My science teacher] can’t teach because the kids never are quiet — they’re always screaming or running around and I can’t do my work and she doesn’t teach,” the seventh-grader said. “So me and my friend barely know anything.”
According to the seventh-grader, the room got so rowdy that his teacher gave up trying to control the students. So, he had to leave his seventh-grade science class and get his sixth-grade science teacher to help control his classmates.
“My jaw literally dropped,” the student’s mother said.
The school administration at General John Stricker Middle School referred to BCPS’s Director of Communications Gboyinde Onijala for a comment on the situation.
According Onijala, local parents could be upset about not knowing what the outcomes are for students who may be involved in bullying incidents, since they are kept private.
